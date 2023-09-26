Residents explored their creativity while learning about the local history and culture

The town’s museum celebrated the history and culture festival with a new exhibition inspired by people and places from the town, as well as free creative activities as part of its event calendar, to encourage visitors to develop new skills.

In celebration of this year's National Heritage Open Days programme of events, Daventry Museum hosted a series of activities on the day associated with a new theme, Creativity Unwrapped, and this year's new exhibition.

The 'Made in Daventry and its Surrounds' exhibition at the Daventry Museum is inspired by people and places around the town and it explores creativity, historic crafts, and manufacturing businesses within and beyond the area.

Residents and local creatives and crafters were invited to mark Heritage Open Days 2023 and just under 200 people visited the museum. The free family event took place on Saturday, September 16.

Young visitors participated in the museum's free activities, which included colouring, a quiz, and themed treasure hunts and word searches.

The Daventry Women's Institute (WI) celebrated WI Day at the museum with craft demonstrations and opportunities for visitors to try their hand at prick and stitch cards, cross stitch, knitting, and crochet.

Tudor Rose Woodturners members demonstrated their acrylic pen-making abilities, while Bert Manton, a rural studies teacher, invited people to try their hand at Corn Dolly Making.

The museum encouraged its Pen Pals from Caring Kindergartens to participate with their great creations inspired by Nina Cashmore's artwork, which is on display in the museum. Daventry Caring Kindergartens are set to relocate from London Road to Browns Road, which has inspired them to create their vision of the future residence.

Nina Cashmore said: “I'm really chuffed with these and feel highly honoured. The children have done some wonderful work and the colours are beautiful. Well done to them.”

Alongside the Pen Pal artwork and creative craft demonstrations, visitors were able to view the museum’s current exhibition, featuring local pottery, embroidery, and local art.

Visitors were treated to a full day of activities and attractions within the town centre.

Daventry Foodies Market 2023 and Heritage Buses celebrations took place on the same Saturday Heritage Open Day.

