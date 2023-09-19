In pictures: Residents enjoying the free rides on Northamptonshire's vintage buses

The nostalgic bus rides offered a sightseeing experience of old town routes

Heritage buses were brought back and paraded in and around Daventry.

Residents were invited to ride the restored buses on traditional bus routes, from Daventry to the surrounding villages, for free.

Northampton Transport Heritage in partnership with Daventry Town Council brought a selection of their classic buses to town, offering visitors free bus tours in celebration of National Heritage Open Days 2023.

The Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event taking place on the day. He said: "Thank you to Northampton Transport Heritage and their brilliant team of volunteers who treated visitors with their beautifully preserved buses.

“The buses were much adored by young and old visitors alike, and the sunny weather made for a great day.”

The family-friendly event, on Saturday, September 16, allowed residents and visitors to become tourists and see Daventry and its surrounding villages from a different perspective whilst admiring the preserved buses.

“It was lovely to wave to many passing passengers enjoying the free rides and meet residents who loved exploring the stationary buses,” said Cllr. Ted Nicholl.

The classic tours recreated former Local United Counties and Midland Red Bus Routes, travelling in and around Ashby St Ledgers, Badby, Braunston, Northampton, Norton, Staverton, Weedon and Welton.

Passengers could travel the whole journey and return to Daventry, enjoy as many routes as they wish, or get off at the village stops, free of charge.

The buses departed from Market Square in Daventry and attracted many visitors. This year, the event provided four additional bus routes to make it accessible to all.

Cllr. Ted Nicholl said: “Thank you to both NTH and Daventry Town Council for their hard work organising and running the event so professionally behind the scenes.

The eye-catching buses were a great addition to the Daventry Foodies' Market 2023 and Daventry Museum Heritage Open Day 2023 celebrations."

Daventry Town Council is looking forward to collaborating with Northampton Heritage Transport again in the future and hopes everyone who attended the event enjoyed the day.

Take a look below at some of the photos of heritage buses taken on the day.

