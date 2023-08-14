Hop on board for a free ride on one of Northamptonshire's vintage buses

Heritage buses are set to be brought back and paraded throughout Northamptonshire.

Residents are invited to ride the restored buses on traditional bus routes, from Daventry to the surrounding villages, for free.

Northampton Transport Heritage is returning the classic buses to Daventry to offer free bus tours in celebration of this year's National Heritage Open Days programme of events.

Daventry Town Council has organised and funded the Heritage Open Days Bus Tours.

The Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, is attending all the events taking place on the day.

He said: “We are thrilled to welcome Northampton Heritage Buses back to town as the event was so popular last year.”

Northampton Transport Heritage, founded in September 2017, is a charity dedicated to preserving and promoting the county's transport heritage.

“Residents of all ages will enjoy the free rides and nostalgic memories the classic buses create,” said Cllr Ted.

Buses are scheduled to depart from Daventry's Market Square on Saturday, September 16, between 10am and 3pm.

After the success of last year's event, Daventry Town Council is delighted to welcome back the charity and their heritage buses to town to recreate Local United Counties and Midland Red Bus Routes.

Heritage Open Days 2023 runs from Friday, September 8, to Sunday, September 17.

“With so much to see and do in Daventry on the day, there is something for everyone,” said Cllr Ted.

Buses are scheduled to depart from Daventry's Market Square on Saturday, September 16, between 10am and 3pm. A timetable is set to be released closer to the event date.

The classic routes include travel in and around Ashby St Ledgers, Badby, Braunston, Northampton, Norton, Staverton, Weedon and Welton. Passengers are welcome to enjoy as many routes as they wish and experience the beauty of the vehicles.

The purchase of a programme and timetable is optional and is set to be available for an affordable price from Market Square. Purchasing a programme is not conditional to riding on the bus service and it does not offer any priority to travel. The funds go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the heritage buses.

“I can’t wait to take a retro bus ride and devour a tasty snack or two at the Foodies Market,” said Cllr Ted.