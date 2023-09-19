In pictures: Businesses spread out along Daventry's streets at the first-ever food market of its kind

Residents enjoyed culinary-related stalls with an array of hot and cold food and drink options throughout the town

The first food market of its kind hosted by Daventry Town Council brought an array of artisan food, drink, and culinary-related stalls and free family entertainment to the town.

The family-friendly drop-in event was spread along Daventry High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk and Sheaf Street.

The Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event taking place on the day. He said: "Wow, what a weekend. Attending so many wonderful events that complimented each other and showcased Daventry so well was brilliant.”

Daventry Foodies' Market 2023 attracted many visitors, who enjoyed shopping with various stallholders pitched around the town and entertainment, including a Children's Willy Wonka Town Trail, face painter, balloon modeller, craft tent and a Willy Wonka stilt walker.

“The Foodies' Market attracted many visitors from far and wide, both local and those who travelled in from further afield. Plus, the town was buzzing with the sunshine and musical interludes from the ‘Daventry Ukulele Orchestra’ and ‘Sounds of Steel’ steel drum musician,” said Cllr. Ted Nicholl.

A roster of independent stallholders selling culinary-themed gifts and treats alongside various food and drink vendors with multiple stalls catering for vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and nut-free diets were present on the day, on Saturday, September 16.

Cllr. Ted Nicholl said: “Having spoken to many of the Daventry's independent shops and retailers, they also enjoyed extra customers from the increased footfall in the town, which is great for the residents' benefit.

I was particularly delighted to speak with the team from Demcafe who as the Mayor of Daventry are my nominated charity. They had a stall to help raise awareness about the wonderful service they provide."

The delicious day coincided with various Heritage Open Days events within the town, including the nostalgic Heritage Bus Tours provided by Northampton Transport Heritage.

Daventry Town Council’s next seasonal market is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Residents can find more information and updates about the Christmas Market on the council’s website and social pages soon.

Take a look below at some of the photos taken at the Foodies' Market.

