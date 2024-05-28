‘A paws-itively amazing day’: Bark in the Park charity dog show rescheduled due to ‘bad weather’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bark in the Park Dog Show, a free event for families and their four-legged companions, is scheduled to take place this Sunday (June 2), following the cancellation of the event in April due to "bad weather."

Dogs of all sizes and shapes are invited to attend the town's charitable event in Daventry on Sunday, June 2, at The Hollow.

The much-anticipated canine celebration promises to be “a paws-itively amazing day” for both pups and people.

Dog owners can show off their prized pooches in 11 different dog show classes, including the prestigious Best in Show, Waggiest Tail, Cutest Puppy, and Daventry’s Scruffiest Mutt, for a £2 entrance fee for each class and activity.

Visitors pictured at Bark in the Park charity dog show 2023.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Karen Tweedale, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing all those doggy tails wagging and what promises to be a paws-itively amazing day.

“Fingers crossed the weather is kind to us.”