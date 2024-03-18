Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs of all sizes and shapes are invited to attend the town's charitable event.

Bark in the Park Dog Show, a free event for families and their four-legged companions, returns to Daventry on Sunday, April 28, at The Hollow.

With plenty of entertainment for spectators to enjoy, including food and drink and accessories and gift stalls for both people and dogs, all canines are welcome to come along, even if they are not competing.

Visitors pictured at Bark in the Park charity dog show 2023.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Ted Nicholl said: “I can’t wait to meet Daventry’s prized pooches on the day.”

Dog owners can show off their prized pooches in several classes, including the prestigious Best in Show, for a £2 entrance fee. From 12pm to 4pm, they can also join activities such as the Recall Scurry and Have-A-Go agility course.

This year's event features a variety of stalls offering treats for both people and dogs, as well as traders selling everything from toys and accessories to pet portraits and non-doggy-related gifts and produce. A free craft tent will also be available at the location.

According to Daventry Town Council, stalls are subject to change without prior notice.

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “Last year, my predecessor Cllr Malcolm Ogle hosted a hugely successful dog show in aid of his Mayoral charity. Events like this are great for bringing the town together, so it’s wonderful to see Bark in the Park back in the calendar, this time hosted by the Town Council.”