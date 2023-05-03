Daventry Mayor raised more than £2,000 for charity with everyone’s support at the event.

The Mayor, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, and his Consort, Anne Ogle, organised a fundraising event for the Marie Curie charity at the Hollow in Daventry on Sunday, April 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bark in the Park had a wonderful turnout, and I’m very grateful for the community

'Best in Show' winner, Buddy.

Most Popular

support of the event. Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event [...] and particularly, to all who attended and of course your canine friends,” said Cllr Malcolm Ogle.

The event included a ‘fun dog show’ with 12 classes such as ‘best in show’, ‘recall

Advertisement

Advertisement

scurry’, and a ‘have-a-go agility’ course. The classes were open to dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds. The owners were able to enter their canine friends into as many activities as they liked.

Buddy, one of the 122 dogs registered for classes, won the final ‘Best in Show’ round, followed by Arlo, who was awarded ‘Reserve Best in Show’. The top-placed dogs from every class received rosettes as awards.

'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.

Non-dog-owners enjoyed the demonstrations, tombola, raffle, and the various stalls selling everything from dog-related gifts and treats to crafts. Food and drink options were also available on the day, including puppaccinos for the four-legged visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The day was a resounding success, and the weather was so kind and with the help of everyone’s support, I have surpassed my target of raising £2,000 for my mayoral charity, Marie Curie,” said Cllr Malcolm Ogle.

The Daventry Town Council and DogWhys provided support in organising the show.

'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.

'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.