News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Daventry Mayors’ Bark in the Park charity dog show: A pawsome success

Dogs of all shapes and sizes came together for the charity event

By Catalina Constantin
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:41 BST

Daventry Mayor raised more than £2,000 for charity with everyone’s support at the event.

The Mayor, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, and his Consort, Anne Ogle, organised a fundraising event for the Marie Curie charity at the Hollow in Daventry on Sunday, April 23.

“Bark in the Park had a wonderful turnout, and I’m very grateful for the community

'Best in Show' winner, Buddy.'Best in Show' winner, Buddy.
'Best in Show' winner, Buddy.
Most Popular

    support of the event. Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event [...] and particularly, to all who attended and of course your canine friends,” said Cllr Malcolm Ogle.

    The event included a ‘fun dog show’ with 12 classes such as ‘best in show’, ‘recall

    scurry’, and a ‘have-a-go agility’ course. The classes were open to dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds. The owners were able to enter their canine friends into as many activities as they liked.

    Buddy, one of the 122 dogs registered for classes, won the final ‘Best in Show’ round, followed by Arlo, who was awarded ‘Reserve Best in Show’. The top-placed dogs from every class received rosettes as awards.

    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.

    Non-dog-owners enjoyed the demonstrations, tombola, raffle, and the various stalls selling everything from dog-related gifts and treats to crafts. Food and drink options were also available on the day, including puppaccinos for the four-legged visitors.

    “The day was a resounding success, and the weather was so kind and with the help of everyone’s support, I have surpassed my target of raising £2,000 for my mayoral charity, Marie Curie,” said Cllr Malcolm Ogle.

    The Daventry Town Council and DogWhys provided support in organising the show.

    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show participant.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show crowd.'Bark in the Park' charity dog show crowd.
    'Bark in the Park' charity dog show crowd.
    Related topics:MayorDogsMarie Curie