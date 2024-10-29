Will you tune in 🥊

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match.

It is almost 20 years since Iron Mike last stepped into the ring for a bout.

The fight will be streamed on Netflix in November.

Let’s get ready to rumble! One of 2024’s most talked about - and strangest - boxing match ups is just a few weeks away and it is going to be live on Netflix.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be taking on former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson in a bout in Texas in November. It will be Iron Mike’s first fight in nearly 20 years and marks his return to the ring.

The age difference of 31 years between the fighters is the biggest in the history of professional boxing, ESPN reports. It eclipses the previous record of 24 years between Archie Moore and Mike DiBiase when they clashed fists in 1963.

But how can you watch it and what do fans need to know? Let’s take a look:

How to watch Paul vs Tyson?

Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson in a fight live on Netflix. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The unexpected boxing match up between the former heavyweight champion and internet-star turned boxer will be broadcast live on Netflix. The streaming giant has continued to make moves into the world of live sport in recent years.

Netflix’s previous broadcasts have included the much anticipated competitive eating rematch between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi as well as golf and tennis exhibition matches.

But the bout between Paul and Tyson is set to be the most high profile event so far - however it will be showing NFL games on Christmas day this year, including a game featuring Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs side.

Fans will be able to watch the fight live on Netflix for no extra cost - it isn’t a PPV (pay-per-view) bout. Although, if you are in the UK you will need a TV licence to watch it live.

You can set a reminder on Netflix, which will send you a notification before the stream begins, by searching Paul vs Tyson. If you can’t watch it live, Netflix does allow users to watch previously streamed live sport events for users to rewatch or catch up on.

When is Paul vs Tyson?

The fight was due to take place in July 2024 originally, but was rearranged due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up aboard a plane. It will now take place on Friday November 15 for American audiences - just shy of two weeks from now at the time of publication (October 29).

For watchers in the UK, it will take place in the early hours of Saturday November 16 - due to time differences between North America and Europe.

It is being held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - most famous as being the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

What time will the Netflix stream start?

The Netflix live event is scheduled to begin at 1am on Saturday November 16 for UK audiences. If you are watching from the US the stream will start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

For those who don’t want to stay up so late, Netflix allows users to rewatch live events after they have passed. So you will have a chance to catch up.

What do you think of the modern trend of internet stars stepping into the boxing ring - will you be tuning in for Paul vs Tyson? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].