The iconic Blondie track has been sampled and revered since hitting the US top spot in 1981

Blondie’s classic Rapture hit the top of the US charts 44 years ago today (March 28 2025)

The song has become hugely influential due to its use of rap lyrics in a new wave song, crossing genres.

To celebrate the milestone moment, we take a look at 5 acts who sampled the genre-bending classic.

In a moment that would forever bridge the worlds of new wave and hip-hop, Blondie's Rapture ascended to the top of the US charts 44 years ago today.

The track held the coveted top spot for two weeks but this wasn't just another chart-topper; it was a cultural milestone, marking the first time a song featuring rap lyrics reached the pinnacle of American music success, and famously shouting out hip-hop legends Fab Five Freddy and Grandmaster Flash.

Debbie Harry has expressed previously that she and Chris Stein were fascinated by the burgeoning hip-hop scene in New York City. They were drawn to the energy and originality of the music.

She described the early hip-hop scene as "full of enthusiasm and drama" and "eye opening," and was also struck by the way the young artists were saying things, "That you know hadn't been said the way they were saying them".

Blondie's Rapture is considered one of the first times rap and rock music collided, and has been an influence ever since - and sampled by some of the biggest names in music. | Getty Images

Fab Five Freddy played a crucial role in bridging the gap between Blondie and the hip-hop world; he helped introduce them to the culture and slang and has told stories of explaining the nuances of hip-hop culture to Debbie Harry, including the significance of Grandmaster Flash's DJing skills.

Rapture brought hip-hop to a wider audience, exposing it to mainstream listeners who might not have otherwise encountered it and demonstrated the potential for genre fusion and opened doors for future artists to experiment with blending different musical styles.

While the song's influence has spanned numerous genres, its impact on the development of nu-metal was likely an unexpected outcome.

But such an iconic, recognisable piece of music has over the years since its release been covered and sampled by some of the biggest names in music; to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Rapture hitting the top of the Billboard charts, let's dive into the artists who have paid homage to this iconic track, marking its 44th anniversary.

Who has sampled Blondie’s Rapture?

KRS-One - Step Into a World (Rapture's Delight) (1997)

In 1997, KRS-One paid direct homage to Rapture with Step Into a World (Rapture's Delight) . This track wasn't just a casual sample; KRS-One masterfully wove Debbie Harry's iconic vocals and lyrics into his own powerful narrative, creating a seamless blend of Blondie's new wave energy and his own signature brand of conscious hip-hop.

This fusion served to introduce Rapture to a new generation of listeners, solidifying its relevance within the hip-hop community and showcasing its enduring influence across genres.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five - The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel (1981)

The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel , released in the same year as Rapture, holds a unique place in this story. Beyond being an early example of sampling and scratch DJing, it's notable for its direct connection to the original song.

The track's innovative use of multiple elements from various sources, including snippets that evoke the era's soundscape, stands as a testament to the burgeoning art of sampling and its role in shaping the musical landscape, creating a historical loop that links the two songs.

Foxy Brown feat. Jay-Z - I'll Be (D&A Remix) (1997)

The 1997 remix of Foxy Brown's I'll Be , featuring Jay-Z , brought Rapture's influence into the late 90s hip-hop scene. Jay-Z's involvement alone elevated this sample to high-profile status, demonstrating the song's cross-generational appeal.

The remix utilized the iconic hook and riff from Rapture, weaving them into a contemporary hip-hop context and creating a bridge between Blondie's new wave era and the burgeoning sounds of late 90's hip-hop.

Beastie Boys and Blondie - Intergalactic vs. Rapture (2009)

In a unique twist, the Beastie Boys and Blondie themselves collaborated on a mashup titled Intergalactic vs. Rapture in 2009. This wasn't a simple sample; it was a full-fledged creative fusion, blending the iconic elements of Rapture with the Beastie Boys' Intergalactic.

This collaboration served as a testament to Rapture's enduring appeal and its ability to transcend generations, creating a fresh take on a classic while honouring its legacy.

De La Soul - Live @ the Dugout '87 (2006)

De La Soul , revered figures within the hip-hop community, also paid homage to Rapture with their 2006 track Live @ the Dugout '87. Their use of Debbie Harry's vocals served as a nod to the song's enduring influence and its place within the broader musical landscape.

De La Soul's respect within hip-hop circles elevates this sample, further solidifying Rapture's status as a track that has resonated with artists across genres and generations.

Is Rapture your favourite cross-over song from the world of hip-hop and alternative music, or have you a soft spot for Cypress Hill’s recent collaboration with an orchestra? Let us know your thoughts and memories of the track by leaving a comment down below.