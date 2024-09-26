Northants and Yorkshire left frustrated as day one is washed out at Headingley

Rain ensured there was no play at Headingley on the first day of Northants' clash with Yorkshire

Promotion favourites Yorkshire and visitors Northamptonshire were frustrated by the weather as Thursday’s opening day of their final round Vitality County Championship fixture at Headingley was washed out without a ball bowled.

Yorkshire came into the game placed second in the division two table, 15 points clear of Middlesex in third with 24 points to play for.

Middlesex are facing leaders and already-promoted Sussex at Hove and were also abandoned for the day.

At Headingley, umpires Hassan Adnan and Chris Watts brought the day to an end just before 1.30pm when puddles were visible across the outfield.

Captain Jonny Tattersall and co need a maximum of 10 points to seal a return to division one following two seasons away.

A draw would likely be enough for Yorkshire over the next four days, so this delay was far from disastrous.

Northamptonshire are fourth in division two but with no prospect of finishing any higher. They have won two of their 13 games compared to Yorkshire’s five.

England’s Jonny Bairstow is set to play for Yorkshire once again, his fifth appearance of the campaign, while the Northants squad includes a quintet of potential first-class debutants in Arush Buchake, Krish Patel, Aadi Sharma, Freddie Heldreich and Fateh Singh, a one-match loan signing from Nottinghamshire.

At least two of those will be selected as the County have named a 14-man squad.