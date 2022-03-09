Purple Army happy to go the distance down south

Boss Arron Parkinson.

Daventry Town’s well-documented wish for a quick return to Southern League football would actually add to the Elderstubbs club’s spiralling fuel bills.

To fulfil away fixtures in the Northern Premier League this season the Town will have to travel a total of about 2,156 miles with time on the road estimated at approximately 44 hours.

Travelling time in the Southern League would be only a couple of hours longer with distances involved increasing only marginally by 112 miles.

Nothing to get too concerned about there.

On the credit side a switch back down south would undoubtedly provide an easier route into step three football.

Neither league provides DTFC with any local derby games.

Either the Town are the most southerly club in northern football or the most northerly in southern football.

Bedworth United (29 miles away) and Corby Town (35 miles) are Daventry’s nearest NPL opponents.

In the Southern League that would be Kidlington (37 miles) followed closely by Bedfordshire clubs Kempston Rovers, Bedford Town and Barton Rovers.

Soham (90) and Wisbech (80) are currently the longest journeys in the NPL whilst Harlow (86) and FC Romania (74) top the list on the Southern League.

Research into Daventry’s journey times and distances has been updated by first-season DTFC director Richard Nunney.

On Saturday the Town were without a game but remain a dozen points clear of the relegation zone as Histon and Wisbech both suffered away defeats in a curtained Midlands Division fixture list.

Meanwhile middle-of-the table teams no longer hold any fears for the Purple Army who should take at least a point off West Midlands opponents Sporting Khalsa at the Elderstubbs this coming weekend.