The iPhone 16 is actually cheaper than the iPhone 16e thanks to incredible deal

How does the latest iphone compare? | Apple

There is a way to get an iPhone 16 cheaper than the inferior iPhone 16e

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre orders for the iPhone 16e have opened in the UK and the cheapest available is still not cheaper than the best iPhone 16 deal.

Apple launched the 16e as the cheapest way to own an iPhone in the UK. It replaced the previous budget option, the SE, but a quirk of pricing means shoppers can get a lot more phone for less by using a time-limited deal.

Apple’s new iPhone 16e comes with a few upgrades over the SE range including Apple’s articifical intelligence but it does come with a big hike in prices. It now costs £599 for the handset, which is over £100 more than the SE phones were priced at launch.

Apple is offering contract deals for £24.95 per month but a deal at Sky Mobile allows you to get the superior iPhone 16 for just £24 a month.

Sky is offering the phone at £24 a month and a free 100GB data deal for a short time only, meaning it is cheaper to buy the more advanced phone instead of the budget model for a short time only. The deal we found is for the Ultramarine 128GB version, which is a colour you cannot get on the iPhone 16e. You can get the Sky deal here.

Both phones have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED but the iPhone 16 has a slightly better resolution. It also has a faster processor and only the iPhone 16 supports Magsafe charging out of the two phones, which could be a dealbreaker for some shoppers.

The iPhone 16 has an ultra-wide camera and cinematic mode, which the iPhone 16e’s impressive 48MP camera does not have. It means the cheaper iPhone 16 deal represents better value for those who want an affordable iPhone when you order today.