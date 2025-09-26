The Health Lottery Big Win offers daily draws for just £1, with jackpots and new player promos adding extra chances to win | The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery funds thousands of community health projects — and with promo code DOUBLEUP, you can double your first deposit.

The Health Lottery serves up £25,000 prizes every week, and uses the funds it raises to support the health and welfare of people living in the UK.

Unlike other national lottery schemes with multi-million-pound prizes, its sole focus is on supporting projects that make a difference to people's health and well-being - and so far more than 3,500 projects have been funded.

It's a great way to help people live healthier lives at the same time as giving yourself a chance to win a large amount of money.

Funds from The Health Lottery have supported thousands of local health projects, helping people across Britain live healthier, happier lives | The Health Lottery

And your chances of winning money have just improved, thanks to a promo code that matches your deposit when you play for the "Big Win" prize for the first time.

All you have to do is log on to the Health Lottery Website, open up the Big Win game, and enter the next available draw.

Pick five numbers, or let a randomiser pick them for you, and each line will cost £1. Then just enter the code DOUBLEUP before you pay your pound and your account will be credited with £1 back, for you to spend on any of the other draws.

The Health Lottery will credit you back up to £10 of your first deposit, so if you buy 10 Big Win lines, you've got a tenner to spend on the other draws.

And your deposit will be used to fund projects that support the nation's health. So it's a bit of a win win.

