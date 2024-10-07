Beauty, health and fashion products will be on sale for Amazon’s Big Deal Days | Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’m a consumer writer and here’s best beauty, health and fashion savings to look out for on Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days running on Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric toothbrushes, hair straighteners, designer clothes and suitcases are among the fashion and beauty big savings traditionally on offer when Amazon holds its sale events from Big Deal Days to Black Friday. Here’s tips on what to look out for during two days of discounts throughout Tuesday October 8 to the end of Wednesday October 9.

Shoppers should be braced for prices slashed from between 10% and as high as around 80%. That includes on popular Christmas items including perfumes, high-end make-up and luxury hair styling products from my experience as a consumer writer.

Amazon Prime members may find it hard to find the best deals with thousands of reduced price products to wade through, so this guide should help point you towards some of the headline deals. Some of the bargains on my radar are for luggage and haircare and here’s why.

In terms of beauty, Amazon deal days always include a decent range of haircare discounts - on hair straighteners and hair dryers without fail. Big brands like ghd, Remington, Revlon and BaByliss are always worth looking at first to check for savings.

Hair straightening tools are regularly discounted during Amazon Prime and Deal Days | Best hair straighteners UK 2021: from GHD to Argos, these are the best hair straightening tools

I personally always keep an eye out for shampoos and beauty boxes from high-end brands that allows me a touch of luxury at regular prices.

For deals on everyday healthcare products, look no further than electric and sonic toothbrushes as in my experience, there are always vast range of savings to be had during Prime events with fierce competition among manufacturers. Oral-B and Philips are the main players to expect in these electric toothbrush deals, but Suri and Seago are other names to keep in mind when hunting bargains.

Vitamin supplements, footcare and nutrition products are other popular items that I’ve seen drop down in price for these special sale days. Savings on the most commonly used products all add up and can mean extra pounds in the Christmas kitty.

My other favourite to hone in on is luggage. I’m a keen traveller and anyone else, like me, looking ahead to next year’s holidays can usually save pounds on suitcases.

That applies to whether you want a large one for a two-week break or something that fits in with Easyjet and Ryanair regulations.

In previous sales, I’ve seen jaw-dropping savings on big names like Samsonite, Eastpak and Kono and am expecting similar deals on Amazon this week.

I expect the best fashion bargains for men and women to revolve around designer brands. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger feature regularly and are a sold choice for anyone seeking cut-price clothing or gift ideas.

Another tip is if you love a particular brand or have a signature perfume, make it your first job of the day to search those names to check for how much you could save. It will be a worthwhile investment and a quick search on Amazon that could help make you big savings in the longer term.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days take place today, Tuesday October 8, and throughout tomorow, Wednesday October 9, for Prime members. We’ll be updating on some of the best fashion, beauty and health product deals here while it runs.