AMBER weather warning issued for rain across Northamptonshire as further flooding 'likely'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An amber weather warning for more rain across Northamptonshire has been issued, as further flooding is “likely”.

The Met Office has issued the more serious warning, which covers all of Northamptonshire. It is in place from 6pm today (Thursday September 26) until 6am Friday (September 27).

Northamptonshire has already been battered by torrential rain this week, which has led to flooding across the county, with devastating effects to residents’ home and lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new warning says: “Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption this evening and overnight.”

Flooding in Northampton earlier this week.

People are warned of difficult driving conditions, likely flooding, public transport delays and some power cuts and loss of other services.

The warning is in place for a chunk of central England. A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place for most of south and east England and south Wales.

Local forecaster, NN Weather, says “30 – 40mm of rain, perhaps as much as 60mm”, is expected.