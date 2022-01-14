Northamptonshire charities scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost

12 days of giving

Two charities based in Northampton have received a £1,000 Christmas gift courtesy of Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Fegans, a counselling service for children and their parents, and Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those living with or affected by the disease, are set to benefit from the money.

Mark Hews, Group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said: “Having supported thousands of charities over the past four years of the campaign, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference to the incredible work that charities do.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will change lives for the better and we hope these donations can bring a positive start to 2022.”

The charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the specialist insurer’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.