Daventry entrepreneur was ‘pleased’ with book launch event at the new bookshop in town

The proceeds from the book sales are donated entirely to local charities
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 22:19 BST

Residents were invited to celebrate the first charity-supporting book launch event at the new bookshop in town.

Lawrence Wheeler, an 80-year-old local entrepreneur, launched his first autobiography at the Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop located in Daventry's Sheaf Street, honouring his years in show business and involvement with local businesses.

Eight decades of entertainment, entrepreneurialism, local history and heart-warming family memories are crammed into the light-hearted memoir titled 'From Rock 'n' Roll to Bedpans.'

“I was really pleased with the turnout of folk and comments of support,” said Lawrence.

‘From Rock ‘n’ Roll to Bedpans’ is published by Suddenly Publishing Ltd and is available exclusively from the bookshop. The full cover price of £10 goes to local charities.

In an exclusive interview with Daventry Express, Lawrence Wheeler revealed he worked with the local newspaper when he was a teenager.

Take a look below at some of the photos taken on the day.

The book launch party took place on Thursday, September 21, between 6pm and 8pm.

Suddenly on Sheaf Street

Suddenly on Sheaf Street

Suddenly on Sheaf Street

Suddenly on Sheaf Street

