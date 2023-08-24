New independent Daventry bookshop invites book lovers to the grand opening event

Book lovers from across the county are invited to the grand opening of a new local business next week.

The community can wander around the new bookshop in town while socialising with fellow book enthusiasts.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street, an independent bookshop located in Daventry’s Sheaf Street, sells brand new books and plans to offer to the community a variety of creative items and workshops in the future.

Megan, Joanna, Cheryl and Tom cannot wait to meet all of the fellow relentlessly curious and crafty folks of Daventry and beyond.

Tom Welch, 53, one of the bookshop’s managers, said: “We offer a whole range of non-fiction, fiction, classic, and graphic novels. We can get any books people would like to see. We have more than 500 books in stock. Our motto is books and more for the relentlessly curious and crafty”

The official bookshop opening day is on August 29, between 9.30am and 5pm, however, on Friday, September 1, the team is hosting a grand opening event from 6pm to 9pm.

Megan, Joanna, Cheryl, and Tom, the four members of the business team, are introducing themselves to the community by hosting a night with live entertainment and snacks.

Tom shared how the business idea came about in December 2019 when one of his colleagues gave him a bookshop jigsaw puzzle with a written tag asking whether this would be their next project.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street pictured in the morning sunshine.

“It got us thinking about what the county is missing and how nice it would be to have a bookshop to bring people together and buy things they like. But, of course, lockdown happened, and that had to be put on hold,” said Tom.

Around Christmas time in 2022, a two-storey building on Sheaf Street became available for purchase, and Tom and his colleagues decided to buy it.

“The building is beautiful. We think it’s from 1575,” said Tom.

The interior is said to contain three original stone fireplaces. In the future, the team is planning to offer a variety of creative items and workshops upstairs, including yarn, crocheting, embroidery, journaling, and scrapbooking kits, as well as creative writing workshops.