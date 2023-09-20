Book launch party at new bookshop in town: A light-hearted memoir about the town and its music history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are invited to celebrate the first charity-supporting book launch event at the new shop in town.

The first 25 people who arrive at the Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop located in Daventry's Sheaf Street are offered free limited-edition prints of a local’s artist painting.

The book, titled 'From Rock 'n' Roll to Bedpans,' is a light-hearted memoir put together as a thank you to the town by the former lead vocalist of a local band, The Mavericks.

Suddenly on Sheaf Street general manager, Tom Welch, pictured with Lawrence Wheeler and his first autobiography launching this week.

Lawrence Wheeler, an 80-year-old local entrepreneur, is launching his first autobiography at the new bookshop in town, honouring his years in show business and involvement with local businesses.

Lawrence said: “All the money goes to the local charities which are listed in the book. Daventry’s given me a good life, I’ve had a wonderful time, I’ve travelled the world, and I’d just like to give something back.”

The title of the book was inspired by Lawrence’s transition from the music entertainment world to co-owing and developing a care home for the elderly in Daventry’s Sheaf Street.

“It gave me a different value on life,“ said Lawrence.

Lawrence Wheeler's biography pictured at the Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop located in Daventry's Sheaf Street.

The book launch party is set to take place on Thursday, September 21, between 6pm and 8pm.

The first 25 guests are individually given a limited-edition print of Nina Cashmore’s painting entitled ‘Heart of the Community’.

Residents can attend for free and refreshments and snacks are provided.

Lawrence began his career in the print industry in 1950, working as an apprentice for the Daventry Weekly Express for more than six years before transitioning into the field of musical entertainment.

While still working on the printing team, he became the lead vocalist of a local band called The Mavericks.

Lawrence co-owned a number of Daventry’s most-loved hostelries including the Wheatsheaf, now named Chasers.

Following its renovation in 1980, the Wheatsheaf was turned into a hotel. After ten years of it running as a hotel, Lawrence and his business partners decided to convert it into a nursing home, which operated for another ten years.

He worked full-time for his entertainment business for more than 40 years until he decided to retire and one of the artists with whom he worked agreed to take over in 2004.

Lawrence has been the administrator of the 'Thank you, Daventry for the Memories' social media page, which has more than 9,000 followers, for almost eight years.

“It is a thank you to Daventry for being so fantastic to me. It’s very popular and nice. People start reminiscing and lots of memories come up,“ said Lawrence.

Eight decades of entertainment, entrepreneurialism, local history and heart-warming family memories are crammed into this short volume.

Additional life stories are included from Lawrence’s friend, Mike Tebbitt, and Daventry-based artist, Nina Cashmore, whose vibrant artwork is displayed throughout the book.

“I hope people come along,” said Lawrence.