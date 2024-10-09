Property firm celebrates Paralympian's against-the-odds win at drinks reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cycling champ Jaco Van Gass was special guest at a ceremony held by Wigley Investment Holdings, based near Daventry.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brave cyclist who won gold at the Paralympics in Paris days after being involved in a car crash received a hero’s welcome at a sparkling drinks reception near Daventry.

Jaco van Gass’ participation at the Games was in major doubt after he was sent flying over the bonnet of a car that had pulled out in front of him on the streets of the French capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old underwent significant concussion protocols after suffering head injuries in the collision but was passed fit to race.

James Ellerington, left, Robert Wigley, centre, and James Davies, with Paralympian Jaco Van Gass

Jaco made the most of the dramatic reprieve to defend his C3 3,000m individual pursuit title in stunning fashion, breezing past ParalympicsGB team-mate Fin Graham to seal gold by a margin of more than four seconds.

His remarkable victory was celebrated at Stockton House, headquarters of Wigley Investment Holdings, the property, construction and development company Jaco has represented for six years as a brand ambassador.

Jaco, a former paratrooper who suffered life-changing injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2009, said: “I have been overwhelmed by all the messages of congratulations I have received since returning from Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the hero’s welcome I received at Stockton House really did top the lot. I can’t thank Wigley Investment Holdings enough for all their support over the years and for toasting my latest gold medal in this way.

“It really is an amazing partnership that we have, and I look forward to many more years as their brand champion.”

Jaco’s appearance at Stockton House came after Wigley Investment Holdings received a Silver Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Now in its tenth year, the scheme recognises companies for their support to the Armed Forces community, including Reservists, Veterans, spouses, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and Cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Davies and James Ellerington, Wigley Investment Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, collected the award on behalf of their colleagues at a special reception at The National Memorial Arboretum last month.

To qualify for the Silver Award, Wigley Investment Holdings had to demonstrate a number of actions that actively supported members of the Armed Forces, align its values with the Armed Forces Covenant and employ at least one individual from the Armed Forces community. The business passed each of the tests with flying colours.

James Ellerington said all at Wigley Investment Holdings, which has been a signatory of the Covenant for three years, were “incredibly proud” to have received the accolade.

“Our support for the courageous men and women who serve or have served the Armed Forces, and their families, is unwavering,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to building on this for many years to come both through the infrastructure of our businesses and our charitable endeavours.”

Wigley Investment Holdings formed as the holding company after a strategic reorganisation of The Wigley Group in June this year.

Tetra Real Estate, Waterloo Capital, Tyto Contracting, Virtus Property Services and Wigley Connect also formed as part of a transformational reorganisation of the Group’s businesses and family assets.