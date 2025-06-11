Local care home residents collaborate with Moulton School students in reading initiative

By Louise Ramage
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
Both Residents and students enjoyed the morning at Brampton View Care HomeBoth Residents and students enjoyed the morning at Brampton View Care Home
Brampton View Care Home in Northampton has partnered with Moulton School and College to engage in a reading programme designed to enhance the learning experience of students while fostering intergenerational connections.

Michelle Bowman, the Lead for Literacy at the school, met with Louise Ramage, Home Services Advisor at Brampton View Care Home, to explore how this initiative could benefit both students and residents.

The programme involves pairing students with residents from the care home, starting with an introductory activity to help them get to know one another. This interaction not only aids the students in understanding the residents but also ensures that the residents feel valued and integrated within the community. Over the course of six weeks, students will visit Brampton View Care Home regularly.

Each student has chosen a short story to read alongside their paired resident, providing an opportunity for discussion about the book, clarification of unfamiliar words, and comprehension of the material. Michelle Bowman stated, “Our students really enjoyed it and they are very much looking forward to returning this Thursday. It’s generated excitement in my class, and they all appreciated their reading partners.”

There was in-depth discussions with the individual residents and studentsThere was in-depth discussions with the individual residents and students
Residents expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “We have really enjoyed this first visit with the students and can’t wait to see them again next week to find out what happens next in the stories.”

Brampton View Care Home recognises the significant benefits of intergenerational activities. They promote essential communication and social skills, enhance language and reading confidence, and boost self-esteem among all participants. Additionally, these interactions foster empathy and kindness in children, helping them develop a more positive perspective on aging and older individuals.

