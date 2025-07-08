Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2025 – a vibrant celebration of inclusion and community
This free, family-friendly drop-in event welcomed hundreds of visitors throughout the day and showcased Daventry’s commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion. It was a day filled with joy, colour, and community spirit, bringing people of all ages together in celebration.
The main stage featured a dynamic line-up of musical and performance acts including resident favourite DJ Darren, show-stopping Drag Artist Miss Cara-Mel Latte, soulful live music from Afreine and her full band, and a moving acoustic set by singer-songwriter Stew Simpson.
The festivities also included:
- Family entertainment such as themed crafts, face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon modelling – all free of charge.
- A flash mob performance by Syndicate Dance, featuring 30 dancers and confetti cannons – much to the delight of the crowd.
- A range of commercial stalls, hot food vendors, and sweet treat sellers, adding to the festival atmosphere.
- The event’s first-ever Mini Pride March, which saw attendees parade proudly around the park to kickstart the fun.
The day also offered an opportunity to connect with local services and support groups. Community partners such as Teen Clinic Daventry, Northamptonshire Mind, QSpace, The Lowdown, Northants Lesbian Society, and Daventry Police and Fire Services were present to offer resources, support, and friendly conversations. QSpace also provided a dedicated Chill-Out Zone for visitors seeking a quiet space to relax and reflect.
Daventry Mayor, Cllr Katie Thurston, attended the event and was thrilled to show her support. She commented: “It was an honour to attend this year’s Daventry Pride Party in the Park. It was fantastic fun and enjoyed by families and visitors of all ages – I even joined in with face painting!
"I was especially pleased to meet the various organisations doing such vital work in our community.
"It’s brilliant that Daventry can host such a welcoming and inclusive celebration, and that our wonderful local businesses also embraced the day with pride-themed window displays and offers.”
Daventry Town Council would like to extend its sincere thanks to everyone involved in making the day a success, including:
- Cummins Inc and Amazon, who generously funded the event.
- Support partners: University of Northampton, QSpace, DJ Darren from Lockdown Events, Daventry Police and Fire & Rescue, Juice Sound Ltd, and Daventry Town Council staff for their tireless efforts in organising and supporting the day.
The event was once again expertly supported by Juice Sound Ltd, who ensured smooth technical delivery throughout.