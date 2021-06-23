West Haddon well-being guru Alice climbs every mountain after switching careers and launching own business

Alice will give you the tools to relax.

Equine veterinary surgeon Alice Sheldon retired from practice to establish her own business, Nurture Health and Fitness, in 2019.

Since the day she made the change, Alice has transformed countless lives - most importantly, her own.

Alice said: "I've built my own fitness from five minutes of Joe Wicks a day to running 100-mile mountain races.

Re-boot after the stresses and strains of the coronavirus lockdowns.

"I specialise in helping people untangle the challenges and confusion associated with diet and exercise to form sustainable habits for a happier, healthier life."

Alice works with clients in person at her own home and also provides online coaching for those further afield.

In addition to her qualifications in personal training and nutrition, she also has a first class honours degree in human psychology and is a certified Behaviour Change coach.

Alice uses the Tiny Habits Method, pioneered by Professor B J Fogg at Stanford University.

Alice has transformed her life.

"This approach empowers people by starting with small changes that ultimately become transformative," she said.

During lockdown Alice has been busy developing her outdoor exercise area in the woodland at the bottom of her garden.

Clients can now enjoy High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Pilates classes on a purpose-built platform under the trees in a secluded rural setting outside West Haddon.

This summer she is opening up this area up further and collaborating with local health and wellness experts to provide an array of day retreats.

Alice said: "I'm hoping they will give people a timely respite after a difficult year."

On Sunday, July 25, Alice is co-hosting with Jenny-Ann Topham of Holistic Hands, a mindfulness coach, Reiki Master and sound therapist, for a day of 'Mindfulness and Sound Bathing under the Trees'.

Alice is co-hosting a Yoga and Wellbeing day with her all time favourite yogi Pamela Deal - owner of Pamela Deal Yoga, based in Long Buckby, on August 14.