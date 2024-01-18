‘The response to a new bookshop has been like an oasis in the desert’

An independent bookshop from Daventry won a national award after its recent launch in August 2023.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street, a bookshop based in the 16th-century building in Sheaf Street, won the National Book Tokens’ Newcomer of the Year 2024 Award out of the 51 recently-opened bookshops competing for the title.

Now in its fifth year, the award is granted to new bookshops based on the number of National Book Tokens sold or redeemed by the shop during the first year of business.

National Book Tokens offers a multi-retailer gift card scheme, with gift cards accepted in hundreds of bookshops across the UK and Ireland, enabling customers to choose the books they desire.

Tom Welch, 53, one of the bookshop’s managers, said: “It was an out of the blue surprise. I think word got out. I love it. This is the start of our journey. We’re so excited for what we’re going to do. We really want to push things forward.

"The place is going to be full of wonderful author book signings, courses, and workshops that we can do in our space upstairs. We’re not complacent at all. It makes us hungry to succeed further.”

Suddenly On Sheaf Street offers two floors of brand new books, stationery, and yarn, with an extensive upstairs area for workshops and events. Some of the events they have hosted so far for the community include craft workshops and book launches.

Joanna Clements, the bookshop’s manager, said: “Since opening in August, we have been absolutely blown away by the amazing reception we’ve had locally. The response to a new bookshop has been like an oasis in the desert. We have loved meeting such a wide variety of people and helping to pair them with their perfect new read.”

The team started their journey with around 5000 books in stock. According to Tom, the store currently has more than 10,000 books available.

Tom said: “There’s a book for everybody. We have been very well received. It’s been outstanding. We really appreciate the support we’ve had from Daventry and all the villages around. We’re starting to get known. It’s really great. I love it so much.”

On January 15, National Book Tokens announced that Suddenly On Sheaf Street had won their Newcomer of the Year 2024 Award.

Lisa Bywater, head of marketing for National Book Tokens, said: “The local response in Daventry and beyond to the opening of Suddenly On Sheaf Street, and the way the team at the shop has responded to meet the evident demand, is the perfect demonstration of the necessity of bookshops on our high streets: not only for the vital business of bookselling and the joys of reading for pleasure, but also as hubs for community, creativity, and innovation.”

Suddenly On Sheaf Street won a hamper to share among their team, a trophy, and a promotion to more than 400,000 book lovers via National Book Tokens’ newsletter, website, and social channels.

Tom said: “We’re relying on our lovely customers and the support they bring us. We are grateful for the support we’ve had. We couldn’t do it without our customers, which is what it is all about. Daventry is great.”

Suddenly On Sheaf Street Bookshop managers, Joanna Clements and Tom Welch, pictured with booksellers Megan, Elise and Oliver.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street Bookshop managers, Joanna Clements and Tom Welch, pictured with bookseller Megan.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street Bookshop managers, Joanna Clements and Tom Welch, pictured with bookseller Megan.

Suddenly On Sheaf Street The bookshop based in Sheaf Street won the National Book Tokens' Newcomer of the Year 2024 Award.