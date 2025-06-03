Builders merchants in the Midlands among hardest hit by tax change

Independent builders merchants in the East and West Midlands are likely to be among businesses bearing the brunt of changes to inheritance tax planned for 2026.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent builders merchants in the East and West Midlands are likely to be among businesses bearing the brunt of changes to inheritance tax planned for 2026.

The BMF (Builders Merchants Federation), is urging the government to reverse proposed changes to Business Property Relief (BPR) and has reiterated concern that the measures may have the unintended consequence of wiping out what they were aiming to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Taxing Futures,’ a new report from Family Business UK (FBUK), sets out regional and local impacts of the policy, highlighting the East and West Midlands as one of the three regions likely to be hardest hit, alongside the East of England.

John Newcomb, CEO Builders Merchants Federation

James Hipkins is Regional Chair of the BMF in the East and West Midlands. He said: “This report highlights the real concerns our members have about BPR.

“It is particularly concerning to see the Midlands referenced as one of the areas likely to be hardest hit.”

The ‘Taxing Futures’ report was commissioned by FBUK, supported by a consortium of trade associations, including BMF, and conducted independently by CBI Economics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It captures insights from 4,147 family businesses and farms on the measures planned to mitigate changes to Business Property Relief and Agricultural Property Relief.

James Hipkins, Regional Chair of the BMF in the East and West Midlands

CEO John Newcomb said: “The building materials sector is absolutely critical to the lifeblood of the economy in the UK, but we are hearing across the industry that the changes in inheritance taxation could limit the future of the sector, with many private and family businesses across our membership reporting back that the impact of Business Property Relief will damage enterprise.

“Most BMF members are now reviewing their sales and trading forecasts for the next two years and looking at investment decisions, stock levels and staffing numbers.

“We have previously urged government to ensure these measures do not have the unintended consequence of wiping out what they were aiming to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since Business Property Relief was introduced by a Labour government in 1976, it has protected numerous private, family-owned enterprises from being sold or broken up to pay Inheritance Tax.

“We urge the PM, Chancellor and Ministers to review the situation and think again about the proposals.”

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, family firms account for 96% of firms in the construction sector, which encompasses the building materials supply chain.

The ‘Taxing Futures’ report was commissioned by FBUK, supported by a consortium of trade associations, including BMF, and conducted independently by CBI Economics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It captures insights from 4,147 family businesses and farms on the measures planned to mitigate changes to Business Property Relief and Agricultural Property Relief.

A copy of the report is available to download here