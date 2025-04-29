Calling all canines: Bark in the Park returns for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all canines: Daventry Town Council's Bark in the Park dog show returns on Sunday 1st June 2025 at The Hollow (NN11 9YB) from 12pm to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners can show off their prized pooches in several classes, including the prestigious Best in Show, or join activities like the Recall Scurry and Have-A-Go agility course. There's a £2 entry fee for each class and activity, and dog owners are welcome to enter as many as they like.

There'll be lots more stalls this year offering treats for humans and dogs alike, including hot food and drink – so owners can enjoy a cappuccino while treating their pooch to a puppuccino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the show can also do a spot of shopping, with traders selling everything from accessories and toys to pet portraits, plus non-doggy-related gifts and produce. There will also be a free craft tent.

Bring your pup to Bark in the Park

Mayor of Daventry Cllr Karen Tweedale said:

"Bark in the Park is a fantastic social event where our four-legged friends and their owners come together for a day full of fun and tail-wagging adventures!

It's the perfect opportunity to meet other dog lovers and try out a variety of activities designed just for them. From agility courses and playful competitions, to treat tastings and costume contests, there's something for every pup to enjoy.

Plus, with plenty of pet-friendly vendors, giveaways, and photo opportunities, it's a day that fun for both dogs and humans alike. I can't wait to meet all the adorable pooches on the day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have-A-Go agility course

Organised and funded by Daventry Town Council, this free event is for all the family and four-legged friends are more than welcome to come along, even if they aren't competing. Don't worry if you don't have a dog, as there'll be plenty for spectators to enjoy too.

If you are bringing your dog, it should be always kept on a lead and owners are responsible for clearing up any mess. Stalls subject to change without prior notice.