Calling all canines: Bark in the Park returns for 2025

By Juliet Beckett
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:16 BST
Calling all canines: Daventry Town Council's Bark in the Park dog show returns on Sunday 1st June 2025 at The Hollow (NN11 9YB) from 12pm to 4pm.

Dog owners can show off their prized pooches in several classes, including the prestigious Best in Show, or join activities like the Recall Scurry and Have-A-Go agility course. There's a £2 entry fee for each class and activity, and dog owners are welcome to enter as many as they like.

There'll be lots more stalls this year offering treats for humans and dogs alike, including hot food and drink – so owners can enjoy a cappuccino while treating their pooch to a puppuccino.

Visitors to the show can also do a spot of shopping, with traders selling everything from accessories and toys to pet portraits, plus non-doggy-related gifts and produce. There will also be a free craft tent.

Bring your pup to Bark in the ParkBring your pup to Bark in the Park
Mayor of Daventry Cllr Karen Tweedale said:

"Bark in the Park is a fantastic social event where our four-legged friends and their owners come together for a day full of fun and tail-wagging adventures!

It's the perfect opportunity to meet other dog lovers and try out a variety of activities designed just for them. From agility courses and playful competitions, to treat tastings and costume contests, there's something for every pup to enjoy.

Plus, with plenty of pet-friendly vendors, giveaways, and photo opportunities, it's a day that fun for both dogs and humans alike. I can't wait to meet all the adorable pooches on the day."

Have-A-Go agility courseHave-A-Go agility course
Organised and funded by Daventry Town Council, this free event is for all the family and four-legged friends are more than welcome to come along, even if they aren't competing. Don't worry if you don't have a dog, as there'll be plenty for spectators to enjoy too.

If you are bringing your dog, it should be always kept on a lead and owners are responsible for clearing up any mess. Stalls subject to change without prior notice.

