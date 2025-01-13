Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island: All Stars returns to TV tonight - and the start time has been confirmed 📺

Love Island: All Stars is back for a brand new series in 2025.

Maya Jama is back on hosting duties for the spin-off.

It will see fan favourite contestants from the last decade return.

A fresh batch of Love Island favourites are returning to ITV2 in a bid to find the one. The cast features contestants from across the last 10 years.

It is the second version of the All Star spin-off - and marks a revamp of the old winter edition of the popular reality show. Maya Jama will host the show and Iain Stirling on narration duty.

The show is set to kick-off on ITV in just a matter of hours, meaning fans might be wondering what time it starts and how to watch it. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Love Island: All Stars on TV tonight?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

The first episode of the new spin-off is due to start today (Monday January 13). It is scheduled to begin at 9pm and the episode will run until 10.35pm - lasting for 95 minutes including adverts.

The start time should be very familiar to regular Love Island viewers - as it is the same time slot that the traditional summer series airs in. Fans can expect Love Island: All Stars to start at 9pm every night this week (January 13 to January 19).

What channel is Love Island: All Stars on?

The show will once again air on ITV2 - the same as the usual Love Island series, which is traditionally broadcast in the summer. Despite its popularity over the last decade, Love Island and its spin-off - All Stars - have not graduated to the main ITV channel.

How to watch Love Island: All Stars?

The show will be broadcast live on ITV2 nightly - throughout the full run of the series. You can find the channel by going to number six on your TV, if you watch terrestrial, however the HD number may vary depending on your service provider.

If you can’t watch it live - or don’t have an aerial for terrestrial TV - you can catch-up on the episodes each night on ITVX for free. You will just have to make do with occasional advert breaks.

Viewers can also watch Love Island: All Stars live on ITVX.

