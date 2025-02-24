Unforgotten’s last episode of 2025 will air on ITV in a few hours 👀

Unforgotten’s season six finale will air tonight.

But will audiences discover who killed Gerry Cooper?

ITV has confirmed the start time and how to watch.

Unforgotten’s dramatic season finale will be broadcast on TV in just a matter of hours. Viewers have once again been left enthralled by the ITV show’s latest cold case.

The killer of Gerry Cooper has yet to be unmasked - with plenty of suspects to keep audiences guessing. But just one episode is left of the acclaimed drama.

ITV has confirmed the timings for the finale of season six. While impatient viewers have been told how to watch it early.

What time is Unforgotten on TV tonight?

DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jessica James | ITV

The final episode of season six is due to air on ITV today (February 24). Like Playing Nice and Out There before it, Unforgotten has broadcast episodes on Sunday and Monday nights.

It is due to begin at 9pm and will run for approximately an hour. It is due to finish at around 10pm, including ad-breaks.

How to watch Unforgotten on ITV?

The case of Gerry Cooper’s killer will be resolved in just a matter of hours. The last episode of Unforgotten season six will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD.

It will also be available on demand via ITVX, the channel’s catch up service. The full box set is already on the app and can be watched before the episode airs on live TV.

What to expect from Unforgotten tonight?

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Jess and Sunny finally get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel and Juliet as Gerry Cooper's killer is revealed. However, the outcome leads to difficult decisions both on and off the case.”