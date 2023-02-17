These relaxing getaways have been tried and tested, making it easier for you to take your pick

Have you been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a spa treatment or two?

Look no further than these nine venues in Northamptonshire, among the best-rated by visitors on Tripadvisor.

Whether it is a dip in the pool, a full body massage or trip to the sauna that you are looking for, there is something for everyone here – no matter if you are seeking a luxurious getaway or a couple of hours of escapism.

Here are the nine best-rated spas in the county…

1 . The 9 best spas to visit in Northamptonshire, according to visitor reviews on Tripadvisor These relaxing getaways have been tried and tested, making it easier for you to take your pick.

2 . The Day Spa at Whittlebury Hall Taking the top spot is the spa at Whittlebury Hall, based in Towcester. Offering day spa packages and treatments to rejuvenate your mind and body, it is an award-winning experience. From heat and ice experiences, soothing therapies and ancient bathing rituals, Whittlebury Spa hopes to let you unwind and escape.

3 . Fawsley Hall Spa Placing second is Fawsley Hall Spa, located near Daventry in a luxury country house hotel. The spa itself is housed in a lodge, with six treatment rooms, a manicure and pedicure lounge, and both indoor and outdoor pools. You can even make use of the sauna and steam rooms.

4 . East Park Thai Massage Therapy Focusing on deep tissue massages is East Park Thai Massage Therapy, which placed third in the spas in Northamptonshire category on Tripadvisor. Located in East Park Parade near the Racecourse, this is an ideal option for anyone looking for quality and traditional treatments but not wanting to travel far.