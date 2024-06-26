‘Popular’ charity ball at ‘stunning’ Northamptonshire location promises a ‘brilliant’ auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire charity is organising a new charity ball fundraiser to provide greater support to families of disabled children.

Harry Pal’s – a Daventry charity that provides emotional support to parents of severely ill or disabled children - is hosting a charity ball event close to the town to raise money for the cause.

All proceeds raised are donated to the charity, which offers free counselling, therapy, respite breaks, and a mentoring service for parents.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, from Newnham, said: “They're extremely popular, and it's a lovely setting. It's going to be a great night. It's something to look forward to – an opportunity to get dressed up, come along, and enjoy some fine dining with a brilliant auction and fantastic prizes.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, pictured with Harry at Bare Hill Lakes.

“We'll be supporting families that are going through really heartbreaking times to be able to get counselling or therapy.”

The charity has been working hard to overcome the gap in emotional support faced by parents throughout the country since April 2022.

“It's going really well. We are supporting more families than ever, and we have doubled the number of families that we’re sending away on short breaks compared to this time last year.

“It's fantastic. We have a high demand, but we're also a small charity, so basically every penny that goes into the pot goes into supporting these families,” said Hayley.

Hayley is hosting the charity’s third ball at Skylarks Farm in Shuckburgh Road, Staverton, on Saturday, October 5. Click here to find out more about the farm.

“Sam and Dave have been really supportive. It will be a fantastic place for a ball. It's absolutely stunning.

“I think the cause has just really struck a chord with them. I think it does for all parents,” she said.

Between 7pm and 12am, people can enjoy a three-course meal with live music played by the Weston Union band. The black-tie event is going to end with an auction.

Hayley revealed that "hotel stays" and "experiences" are among the auction's prizes.

For tickets starting at £50 per person or £450 for a table of ten, people can secure a night out for a good cause by emailing [email protected].