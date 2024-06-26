Take a look at Northamptonshire family-run business at ‘stunning’ and ‘tranquil’ location ahead of charity ball event

A local charity has teamed up with Samantha (Sam) Thomas and her husband, Dave, the owners of a Northamptonshire farm, to host a fundraising event at their venue.

Harry’s Pals, a charity that provides emotional support to parents of severely ill or disabled children, invites people to join a charity ball at Skylark Farm to provide greater support to local families.

Sam, 51, said: “It's so beautiful and tranquil here.

“It is stunning, and my husband maintains the grounds so well. He really looks after it.”

Born and raised in Welton, Sam has been residing at the Skylark Farm with her husband Dave, their dog Jesse, and their hens for more than 18 years.

In 2010, they decided to open a cafe and a shop at the location, selling local produce such as free-range eggs.

“When we opened the farm shop, it was very busy. But then supermarkets came to Daventry, and it just sort of got quieter, I think, because we couldn't compete with the prices,” said Sam.

Sam and Dave now sell their free-range eggs in shops in Daventry and the surrounding villages, in addition to the farm.

“Retail places pay us such a ridiculously small amount for them. You know, you can't survive off it.

“All farmers have to diversify to afford to live,” she said.

Several newlywed couples visited the farm in the first two years of its establishment to take in the scenery and meals. In 2015, Jack, the eldest of Sam's three sons (Ben and Matty), tied the knot at the location.

Soon after, the parents decided to use the cafe as a space for events. The first married couple celebrated their union on the farm on April 23, 2016.

“We've just built it from there,” Sam added.

“It's going well. We've progressed so much since we started.”

The husband and wife closed the cafe to use it as a ceremony venue around 2019 regularly. From parties to baby showers, weddings, and wakes, their barns can accommodate a variety of events, including in-house catering services.

“I find we're at such a beautiful place for a wake as well because it's a lovely place to reflect,” said Sam.

“I can run the day for people, so they will not worry about what they should do or when they should do it. We can discuss it. I can plan the whole thing.”

Hayley Charlesworth, the founder of the Harry’s Pals charity, is hosting a ball at Skylarks Farm on Saturday, October 5. Click here to find out more about the event and the charity.

“It's a fantastic charity. It really is. (...) So when she approached us about doing it, there was no hesitation. They're local to us as well; it’s always nice, I think, to support local charities.

“It's important for people to come,” said Sam.

People can get in touch to schedule a tour of the farm or to get more information at [email protected].

Skylark Farm Photo: Skylark Farm Photo Sales

Skylark Farm Photo: Skylark Farm Photo Sales

Skylark Farm Samantha (Sam) and Dave Thomas pictured with their sons, Ben, Jake, and Matty, at the farm. Photo: Skylark Farm Photo Sales

Skylark Farm Photo: Skylark Farm Photo Sales