Open air theatre and music coming to National Trust properties in Northamptonshire

Captivating theatre and musicians are coming from all over the country to perform in Northamptonshire’s National Trust places, Canons Ashby and Lyveden, this summer.

Organisers say it is a chance to experience a summer evening that we could only have dreamt of during the peak of the pandemic.

In South Northamptonshire, Canons Ashby will be hosting Baroque Classics in the Garden, an open-air classical concert by renowned musicians Eboracum Baroque, on Saturday June 18.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eboracum Baroque at Canons Ashby

If you prefer theatre, The Pantaloons will be performing Much Ado About Nothing on Saturday July 16, and Immersion Theatre will wow the family with Rapunzel, on August 20.

In the North of the county, Lyveden will be hosting The Handlebards performing Twelfth Night on July 14. If you have little ones, hop along to Lyveden on August 20, for The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny performed by Quantum Theatre.