Events for families to get excited for in and around Northampton this summer

Now that the majority of lockdown restrictions have been lifted and with schools soon to break up for the holidays, we can finally dust off those cobwebs and start planning our summer.

Luckily, there is plenty to do in and around Northampton this summer with a variety of activities lined up for for lovers of food, music and giant funfairs!

We have compiled a guide on not-to-miss events for this summer so be sure to take out your calendars and mark them down.

Please note that the majority of these events require pre-booked tickets.

If you are hosting a family-friendly event this summer in or near Northampton, please email [email protected] as we will keep updating this list to keep locals updated with things to do.

Here are some events in and around Northampton to get excited for this summer:

1. Prehistoric Party at Northampton town centre July 24. Dinosaurs are set to take over Northampton town centre from July 24! There will be an interactive Dino Trail, a 360 degree immersive Dino Dome experience, Dino Diner Meal Deals and characters including Ritchie the Raptor, Zeus the T-Rex and Tank the Triceratops will be entertain the crowds throughout Market Square! The event promises to be a roaring success for dinosaur lovers across the town!

2. Smoke Street July 30 - August 1. Lovers of barbecue food, rejoice! Bite Street is back with another mouth-watering event focusing specifically on BBQ and food cooked over an open fire. It will take place at Franklin's Gardens as part of Bite Street's Summer of Food Love. Tickets cost £5 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

3. Northampton Town Festival August 6 - August 8. The Northampton Town Festival is returning to The Racecourse on the first weekend of August after being postponed in July. Ticket holders can expect to enjoy a funfair, hot air balloon launch, a variety of street food and drinks and fireworks plus plenty more for all the family to enjoy! Tickets are £3 on the gate or £1.98 on the Skiddle website.

4. Funtopia Foodstival August 7 and September 11. Events companies, Funtopia and Pick N Mix Events are collaborating to host a fun all-day family event at Abington Park in Northampton. The collaborative event will be a combination of a pay-to-play all day children's area and a food festival that will showcase a range of gourmet food, craft ales and live music as well as an arts and crafts area. Tickets for funtopia and the foodstival and can be purchased as one wristband or separately.