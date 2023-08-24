Daventry charity sets up comedy night fundraiser to provide greater support to families of disabled children

A Daventry charity that provides emotional support to parents of severely ill or disabled children organised a stand-up comedy charity event to raise more money for the cause.

All proceeds raised are donated to the charity, Harry’s Pals, which offers free counselling, therapy, respite breaks, and a mentoring service for the parents.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, from Newnham, said: “This event is incredibly popular, we have an amazing lineup of comedians which will ensure you have the most fun and entertaining evening.”

The comedy night is set to take place at the Mercure Court Hotel, in Daventry, on September 15.

The small charity has been working hard to overcome the gap in emotional support faced by parents throughout the country.

“It will be a really really good night. The money donated goes straight back into the charity. The cost of a ticket can cover a part of the counselling sessions for a mum and dad who are going through a difficult time,” said Hayley.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm and ending at 10.30pm.

Ian Mills, Mercure Daventry Court Hotel spokesperson, said: “When Hayley first approached us we were pleased to be involved with Harry’s Pals and be able to be a part of them generating the much-needed funds the charity needs, and it’s been fantastic to see the support the Comedy Night’s attract.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, pictured with her son, Harry.

“They have been a great success and provide a great evening of fun, especially in the current economic climate. Our Danetree Suite is a perfect venue for the numbers attending given its size. The feedback from the first two events has been great and I am sure that the third night will attract the same following.”

Tickets can be booked through Harry's Pals JustGiving page to support the charity serving more families around the country. Donations of £20 per person are required, along with the full names of those attending.

Mike Chase, The Comedy Crate spokesperson, said: “The charity has been brilliant from day one, ensuring that everything is in place to make sure that these are amazing nights. This will be the third one that we have held now and the line-ups get better and better. This is because word gets around among the acts that it's a great gig to do and that everyone enjoys themselves. We hope to see as many of you as possible in September.”

Four comedians are set to be on stage, Angelos Epithemiou, Nathan Caton, Caroline Mabey, and Ross Smith.

“I watched Angelos a few times on a number of different shows and he’s really funny. I think many people would be able to recognise him. I certainly did. They’re all incredibly funny and different as well,” said Hayley.

Food is served at the venue and free parking is available.

“Please come along, have a laugh and help us to raise more funds to support your local charity, Harry’s Pals. It’s here on our doorstep, in Daventry, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on it,” said Hayley.