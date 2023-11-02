Daventry beauty salon owner invites residents to ‘Santa’s Grotto’ charity event

From Santa’s Grotto to sweet treats and games, Charlie has something prepared for residents of all ages

A business owner is organising a charity event at Daventry's beauty and fashion destination.

The beauty salon and boutique provides various beauty services and a carefully curated collection of clothing and party supplies.

Charlotte Warren (Charlie), 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique in Saint John's Square, Daventry, is putting together a ‘Santa’s charity weekend event’ to raise money for Daventry Food Bank and a local animal charity.

Charlotte Warren (Charlie), 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique in Saint John's Square, Daventry, pictured.

Charlie said: “I want to donate to animals for their Christmas meal. I’m a massive animal lover.”

The event has Santa’s Grotto, a Christmas raffle, pop-up Christmas stalls with wax melts and hampers, Charlie’s Boutique ladies clothing and another clothing boutique, sweet treats and cakes, and drinks for sale. People can buy mulled wine and homemade mince pies for £2.50, along with hot dogs and other drinks.

Charlie said the event caters to children with disabilities. Children can discuss Christmas gifts with Santa Claus for £6 or post their letters to Santa in the ‘North Pole post box’ available at the boutique. Free refreshments such as tea and juice are available for kids, and for £10, they can get their nails painted.

“Everybody is welcome to come. There’s no need to book. It’s for good causes. All children are welcome,” said Charlie.

Charlie's Boutique in Saint John's Square, Daventry, pictured.

The charity event is set to take place between Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 3pm.