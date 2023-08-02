Daventry beauty salon celebrates one-year anniversary
The one-year celebration of Daventry's beauty and fashion destination is taking place today.
The beauty salon and boutique provides a variety of beauty services and a carefully curated collection of clothing and party supplies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlie's Boutique, in Saint John's Square, Daventry, opened on August 2, 2022. Charlotte Warren (Charlie), 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique, said:
“They say that more than 80 per cent of businesses fail in the first year and people give up, but I didn’t,” said Charlie.
Charlie, from Essex, moved to Daventry three years ago. After a year of living in the town, she decided to start her own business.
“I fell in love with the shop and kind of just went for it. Never having a business in my life,” said Charlie.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The beauty salon offers kids pamper parties, nail, eyelash, and brow treatments, teeth whitening, facials, massages, and waxing.
“My God, I've learned a lot this year. I’m glad I did it. It’s definitely been worth it,” said Charlie.
Residents can stop by the beauty salon today to celebrate its one-year anniversary with some cake.
Charlie's Boutique is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 9am to 7pm, Fridays, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.
“It’s been hard. Really really hard. I’ve not taken a wage for a year. That stresses you out. Sometimes, it’s good to have a little cry. I’m manifesting, I’m being positive, and waking up every day and appreciating everything around me,” said Charlie.