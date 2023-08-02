The one-year celebration of Daventry's beauty and fashion destination is taking place today.

The beauty salon and boutique provides a variety of beauty services and a carefully curated collection of clothing and party supplies.

Charlotte Warren (Charlie), 32, owner of Charlie's Boutique, said:

Charlie's Boutique, in Saint John's Square, Daventry, celebrates its one-year anniversary today, on August 2, 2023.

“They say that more than 80 per cent of businesses fail in the first year and people give up, but I didn’t,” said Charlie.

Charlie, from Essex, moved to Daventry three years ago. After a year of living in the town, she decided to start her own business.

“I fell in love with the shop and kind of just went for it. Never having a business in my life,” said Charlie.

The beauty salon offers kids pamper parties, nail, eyelash, and brow treatments, teeth whitening, facials, massages, and waxing.

“My God, I've learned a lot this year. I’m glad I did it. It’s definitely been worth it,” said Charlie.

Residents can stop by the beauty salon today to celebrate its one-year anniversary with some cake.

Charlie's Boutique is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 9am to 7pm, Fridays, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.