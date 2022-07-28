‘A dream for three years’: New glamping spot in Northamptonshire now open to public

Hideaway Wood Farm, located in Dodford near Daventry, is home to glamping and alpaca trekking.

A new glamping spot in Northamptonshire opened its doors to the public for the first time yesterday (July 27).

Hideaway Wood Farm, located in Dodford near Daventry, is home to glamping and alpaca trekking, co-founded by husband and wife, Ian and Amy Saunders.

Amy said: “Offering glamping has been a dream of ours for three years.

“Welcoming our first guests yesterday went really well and we received positive feedback.

“They went on their alpaca trek, collected eggs to make their breakfast this morning, and had a woodfire pizza for dinner last night.”

They are offering glamping for a month, and alpaca trekking for the duration of the summer holidays.

The farmland has been in the family for many years and after a stint abroad, Ian and Amy decided to finally make their plans a reality.

The alpaca trekking will only be available for the summer holidays.

Talking about her experiences on the farm, Amy said: “I love being on the land and experiencing the great outdoors with our children.

“It’s lovely to see them playing and not relying on technology for entertainment. It allows us to be a family without distractions.”

The pair has received comments from friends with children, who love the fact “kids can be kids” when they visit.

Despite facing challenges with planning permission and only being able to offer the glamping for a month, they “would love to change that in the future”.

Their future plans also involve investing in the land to ensure it is “sustainable and regenerative”.

By introducing glamping and alpaca trekking, they have the money to reinvest in the land - which will include planting thousands of trees.

To glamp at Hideaway Wood Farm, it is £150 per night for up to two adults and three children.

You will stay in a stylish bell tent, and be able to do daily animal feeding, a 30-minute alpaca walk, and host a BBQ in a private area for each tent, among other offerings.

Alpaca trekking is available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 2pm and 4pm, which is £30 for up to two adults and three children.

This includes a meet and greet, photo opportunities, one walk per family, and you can bring your own picnic to enjoy the views from Hawthorn Hill.