Artificial intelligence makes it’s predictions who else could reform in 2025 🤖

With Oasis’ eagerly anticipated reunion shows in 2025 now on sale, who next could reunite in the New Year?

We asked ChatGPT to give its verdict on some names that could reform much like the Gallagher brothers have.

Benjamin Jackson “talked” with the AI chatbot not only to get some names, but for ChatGPT to explain its reasons.

The discourse around Oasis reforming seems to have fallen wayside after tickets for the eagerly anticipated reunion went on sale earlier this week.

For some commentators, including myself, the great Gallagher brothers reconciliation seems to have been tarnished over “dynamic pricing” - how it is meant to help curb sellers on the secondary market, but a lack of transparency over the business model for Oasis tickets seems to be the cause celebre.

Still, that’s not stopping thousands of fans still plugging away through Twickets or even a last dice roll on Ticketmaster to see the most hotly anticipated reunion show of… well, not just 2025, but for Britpop fans, the last decade.

ChatGPT makes it's preductions on who else could reform in 2025, much like Oasis have. Are it's predictions steeped in some logic, or just wild fantasies? | Canva/Getty Images

But who else could reunite next year, seeing the sensational amount of press attention Oasis have garnered since their press photos started doing the rounds after August Bank Holiday Weekend 2024.

Modern technology being both a weird and wonderful thing at times, I decided to ask ChatGPT who it thought could reform next year; we’ve been told that ChatGPT has no biases, so a preference for who they want to see reform is out of the question.

Instead, the AI chatbot “tried” to be pragmatic with its responses, some of which I agreed with, while others? Well - take a read for yourself.

Who does ChatGPT think will perform a reunion tour in 2025

In order to get the conversation with ChatGPT going, I used the following prompt: “As Oasis have reformed for a tour in 2025, who do you think could reform for shows next year based on your knowledge?”

I then asked ChatGPT for a reason behind it’s decisions and the results? Quite the interesting mix of artists - who knew that ChatGPT has such an eclectic taste in music?

The White Stripes

The White Stripes on their first night of their Scottish tour at the SECC on January 24, 2004 | Getty Images

“What makes you think The White Stripes will reform in 2025, ChatGPT?”

“The White Stripes have left a lasting mark on rock music, with their distinctive blend of blues, garage rock, and punk. Their music remains popular, and a reunion would tap into both nostalgia and the continued relevance of their sound in today's music scene.”

“2025 could mark significant anniversaries for some of their classic albums, like the 20th anniversary of “Get Behind Me Satan” (2005). Anniversaries often inspire artists to reunite, at least for a short tour, to celebrate their past achievements.”

“Although Meg White has remained out of the spotlight since their split, her quiet nature doesn’t necessarily rule out a return. If the timing and circumstances were right, particularly with Jack White’s encouragement, a reunion could be something she’d consider.”

Led Zeppelin

“Didn’t Led Zeppelin reform a while ago? Why have you picked them?”

“This show was highly anticipated and became one of the most famous reunion concerts in rock history. However, despite the massive success and ongoing demand from fans, they have resisted the idea of a full-scale tour or further reunions since then.”

“2025 could mark important anniversaries in the band’s history, like the 50th anniversary of their 1975 album “Physical Graffiti.” Milestones like these often serve as catalysts for bands to come together, if only to celebrate their legacy.”

“ Despite the success of the 2007 concert, there’s a sense among fans that it wasn’t enough—a full tour would give the band a chance to reconnect with their global audience one last time and to solidify their legacy in a way that a single show could not.”

OutKast

ChatGPT think that hip-hop act OutKast are about due a follow up to their 2014 reunion in 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

“OutKast? I didn’t realise they split up!”

“Yes, OutKast did technically take a break, though it's not quite the same as a formal breakup. Here's a bit of context.”

“The influential hip-hop duo consisting of André 3000 (André Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton), took a hiatus after their 2006 album, “Idlewild.” They hadn't officially announced a breakup, but both members began focusing on solo projects, and the group was less active in terms of joint music releases and performances.

“OutKast reunited for a highly successful festival tour in 2014, celebrating their 20th anniversary. This tour was a major event, and it proved that there was still strong demand for their music and a dynamic energy between the two members.”

“The success of their 2014 reunion demonstrated that there’s still a significant fan base eager to see them perform together again. Given the enduring popularity of their music and the potential for new material or special performances, a reunion tour or new shows could be appealing.”

Talking Heads

A24's reissue of Talking Head's concert film "Stop Making Sense," and modern artists covering the band, has led to a renewed interest in David Byrne and the group. | Getty Images

“Good call on Talking Heads, as a lot of people are celebrating the re-release of their concert film. What's the likelihood they'll perform a tour? State your reasons!"

“The likelihood of Talking Heads performing a tour, while not guaranteed, has some intriguing factors that could make it a possibility. The recent celebration of their concert film, especially with re-releases or special editions, highlights a renewed interest in their work. This kind of resurgence often rekindles interest among band members and fans alike, potentially setting the stage for a live tour.”

“Despite past tensions, there have been moments of reconciliation among the band members. For instance, in recent years, there have been positive interactions and statements from Byrne and other members. A renewed sense of camaraderie or mutual respect could pave the way for a collaborative effort.”

“A Talking Heads tour would likely be a major commercial success. Their music has enduring appeal, and a reunion would attract a wide range of fans, from those who experienced their original run to younger generations discovering them through re-releases and streaming platforms.”

“Bands of Talking Heads' stature sometimes reunite for specific occasions like anniversaries of landmark albums or significant cultural events. Given the recent activities surrounding their work, such an event might be a catalyst for a tour.”

R.E.M

R.E.M fall into the rare catagory of band’s that broken up, but amicably and with the chance for a future tour | Getty Images

“I honestly forgot that R.E.M broke up amicably in 2011.”

“Yes, R.E.M announced their breakup in September 2011 after more than 30 years together. The band stated that they had reached the end of a “wonderful journey” and chose to part ways on good terms.”

“R.E.M’s breakup was notable for being amicable. Unlike some high-profile splits marked by public disputes, the members—Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck—expressed gratitude for their time together and emphasised that they were parting on positive terms.”

“While R.E.M. has not shown concrete signs of reuniting, the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out. Given their positive breakup and ongoing respect for each other’s work, a reunion, whether for a special performance or tour, could be a compelling way to celebrate their legacy.”

“However, this would depend on the members' personal and professional circumstances aligning.”

The Smiths

ChatGPT was on a roll - but thinks that Morrisey and Johnny Marr could put their differences aside for a Smiths tour in 2025. Thus proving ChatGPT should not be a trusted source once again... | Universal Images Group via Getty

“I think you might be over your head explaining how The Smiths could reform given their previous acrimony - and Morrissey’s thoughts on the political system at times.”

“You're right—the idea of The Smiths reforming is complicated by their history and the individual stances of the band members.”

“But what could make a reunion between The Smiths possible?”

“For a reunion of The Smiths to become a reality, several factors could potentially come into play: a significant improvement in the relationship between Morrissey and Johnny Marr would be essential. This might involve resolving past grievances, finding common ground, and a mutual desire to reconnect. Personal meetings, apologies, and open communication could pave the way for a potential reunion.”

“Major anniversaries of iconic albums or other significant milestones could serve as a catalyst for a reunion. Special events or commemorations often motivate bands to come together to celebrate their legacy, even if just for a limited engagement or one-off show.”

“If Morrissey and Marr could find a way to collaborate on a project outside of The Smiths that reignites their creative chemistry and rekindles their working relationship, it could potentially lead to discussions about a reunion.”

It is about at this point in time I should remind readers that ChatGPT is not infallible - though if it’s right about The Smiths reuniting, I’ll eat my hat.

Do you think ChatGPT is correct about some of its 2025 band reunion predictions? Are there any reunions you personally want to see occur alongside Oasis? Let us know by leaving a comment below.