Are you one of the lucky ones that have picked up a ticket for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, or are you like so many others perturbed over the dynamic pricing for the vaunted tickets?

While much discourse since tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster (and subsequently swamping secondary seller websites) regarding the price of seeing a concert once again, those who have secured their tickets to one of the group’s 2025 shows are now discussing who could support the group during their shows?

Blossoms have already confirmed that they will be one of the support acts for Liam and Noel Gallagher, after alluding to the fact at their headline show at Wythenshawe Park, dropping a similar teaser Liam did at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.

According to The Sun, sources have confirmed the band will be opening for the group, having already supported Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds earlier in the year. No suggestions as to what shows the band will support Oasis on, if not the entire tour.

But that has led to some discussion in the office; who else could open for Oasis during their eagerly anticipated reunion shows in 2025? We went on the idea that, akin to their celebrated shows at Knebworth in 1996, the shows might be a mini-festival of sorts, so here’s our fantasy booking of who could also support the band during their 2025 tour.

VILLANELLE Nepotism - it's a dirty word but it happens in the entertainment industry. But in the case of Liam Gallagher's son, Gene, and his band VILLANELLE, it can be forgiven - we're not ones to argue with Liam. It helps that the band have received glowing reviews from their live performances, and Liam could easily eschew the "helicopter dad" calls some might say (pun) by having the band open the entire event.

The Stone Roses It's a bit of a big ask, and fans of The Stone Roses might suggest that the band perform their own headline shows once again. But given the reverence that the Gallagher's hold for Ian Brown and John Squire having toured with Liam Gallagher earlier in 2024, could the lure of one of Manchester's biggest acts reforming lead to The Stone Roses perhaps being super special guests, adding to the Northerness of the whole affair?

Happy Mondays Much akin to our reasoning behind The Stone Roses potentially getting back together and performing with Oasis, Shaun Ryder and Happy Mondays have been considered one of Manchester's most influential acts, influencing a generation with their "baggy" sound and, to paraphrase Tony Wilson, Ryder's lyrics akin to the works of Keats.