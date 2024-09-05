John Culshaw Imposter Syndrome: master impressionist set for UK tour in early 2025 - dates and ticketing info

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

Jon Culshaw’s sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show “Imposter Syndrome” set for UK tour in 2025.
  • Master impressionist John Culshaw has announced a UK tour for early 2025.
  • His show, “Imposter Syndrome,” which performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023, is set for 28 dates across England, Scotland and Wales from February 2025.
  • Here’s the full list of dates and venues Culshaw will perform in, alongside how to get tickets to avoid missing out.

After selling out his residency at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, renowned UK impressionist and star of BBC Radio 4’s “Dead Ringers” John Culshaw is set to take the show on the road.

“Imposter Syndrome,” which earned rave reviews during it’s season at the 2023 fringe, will be performing across 27 different venues across February and March 2025, including dates in Basingstoke, Leeds, Lincoln, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Salford Quays and Whitby to name a few of the locations.

Widely recognized as Britain’s premier impressionist, Jon has also delivered critically acclaimed performances across roles that are not merely comedic efforts. Works away from “Dead Ringers” and “2DTV”  include “The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC,” “Unseen Academicals” (a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible), a portrayal of the legendary Alan Whicker in “The Other Side of the World” and Billy and Me from the “Barnes' People” series for The Original Theatre Company and Perfectly Normal Productions. 

Jon also earned widespread praise for his solo performance in “Les Dawson: Flying High,” which transitioned from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour by the end of 2022.

Where is John Culshaw touring in the UK in 2025?

Impressionist John Culshaw brings his sell out Edinburgh Fringe show "Imposter Syndrome" to venues across the United Kingdom in early 2025.placeholder image
Impressionist John Culshaw brings his sell out Edinburgh Fringe show "Imposter Syndrome" to venues across the United Kingdom in early 2025. | Andy Hollingworth

“John Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome” will be performing at the following venues on the following days in 2025

Where can I get tickets to see John Culshaw on his 2025 UK tour?

Tickets for the show in Whitby are available through Ticketmaster, while the York, Richmond and Folkestone shows are available currently through ATG Tickets. Tickets for the other venues are available through Fiery Entertainment.

Will you be going to see John Culshaw on his 2025 UK tour, or were you one of the lucky ones who saw “Imposter Syndrome” during its run at the Edinburgh Fringe? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.

