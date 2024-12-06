The four stars who will take on the famous challenge have been confirmed 📺

I’m a Celebrity has confirmed the line-up for its most anticipated trial.

The stars who will take on Celebrity Cyclone in 2024 have been revealed.

One celeb won a golden ticket and avoided two elimination votes.

The line-up for Celebrity Cyclone has been confirmed for 2024. I’m a Celebrity is preparing for the final two days of this year’s season - and a winner will soon be crowned.

Oti won the golden ticket straight through to the coveted challenge - a fan and participant favourite each year. However more places were up for grabs.

A double elimination shocked fans and the campmates on Thursday (December 5) night - but how many of the remaining six stars survived tonight's (December 6) episode. Here’s all you need to know:

Who has made it to Celebrity Cyclone 2024?

Ant and Dec. Photo: ITV. | ITV

It is one of the most iconic I’m a Celebrity challenges and a benchmark for the participants. However only a handful of stars can make it all the way to take on Celebrity Cyclone.

Oti Mabuse won the golden ticket in the two part challenge spread across the episodes on Wednesday (December 4) and Thursday. After two trips to the Arcade of Agony, she won the major advantage.

She was joined by Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles.

Which celebrities were eliminated on Friday?

Two more celebs were sent home in yet another double elimination. The unlucky two were Alan Halsall and GK Barry.

Their depatures come just before the final two episodes of I’m a Celebrity 2024 - as the top six became a top four. Find out who makes it to the final day in Saturday’s (December 7) episode.

What happened in the episode?

Friday’s episode started, as is tradition, with a recap of the events from the day prior, up to the double elimination of Maura and Barry. Alan had the pleasure of announcing the details of the latest Bush Tucker trial - with two celebs set to take part.

Once again, it was up to the campmates to decide who would face the challenge. Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles volunteered.

It was a trial called ‘Dreaded Dregs’ - a drinking themed challenge. They had a chance to win up to six stars, but some of the drinking games saw the two celebs facing off against each other.

Starting with a game of spin the bottle, Coleen had to drink a ‘jungle drink’ - made from blended pig testicles. Who hasn’t downed one of these have a few pints?

She successfully won the first star. The two celebs then went head to head, for a game of gruesome flip cup - with the celeb taking the longest having to face a forfeit.

They got two stars for the game, but Coleen was the slowest and had to face the forfeit. Meaning she had to face the next one on her own.

She had to face six shots, including blended camel teets and then horses anuses. Like a true trooper, Coleen managed to finish all of them.

For the next game, it was a Bush Tucker twist on beer pong - and two stars were up for grabs. And they managed to win them both.

A seventh star was then up for grabs, if Coleen and Richard could finish a dirty fishbowl drink together. If they managed it - drinks would be up for grabs for everyone back in camp that evening.

Coleen struggled but Richard kept going and finished it all. Winning the final star - taking the total to seven: six for meals and one for drinks.

After the challenge, each of the celebs were pulled out of camp for a surprise: to meet a family member or loved one for an emotional reunion. It was a piece of TV that was bound to touch the hearts of even the most curmudgeonly watchers.

