Sources have revealed that two more names may have signed up for Glastonbury 2025.

A report over the weekend suggests that Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 are set to be included in the next announcement.

The source also speculated over a ‘major, major band’ also tipped to be revealed during the next announcement.

Speculation as to who is set to join Sir Rod Stewart , Neil Young and Nile Rodgers and CHIC ramped up over the weekend after reports suggested two new acts are set for Glastonbury .

According to a report in the Daily Mail , insiders have stated that both pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 have all but signed the dotted line for their inclusion at Worthy Farm across June 25 to June 29 2025.

Reports over the weekend have claimed that Olivia Rodrigo (pictured) and The 1975 are set to perform at Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The Glastonbury source told the publication over the weekend: “‘Both The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo are massive names who appeal to a much younger audience, so the hope is that Glastonbury will appeal to the youngsters this year as well as those who might want to see Neil or Rod.”

Meanwhile, The 1975’s potential inclusion at Glastonbury Festival 2025 comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming album, said to be somewhat of a response to Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, with insiders claiming Healy will reveal ‘some’ details of this short but very public coupling with Swift in 2023.

The source also told the Mail that there is set to be one “major, major band” also set to be announced by the festival organisers, though nothing that would affect the current main stage headline acts.

“Everyone is pretty pleased with this year’s line-up now,’ the source revealed, “at one stage, with Neil Young and Rod Stewart’s names already out there, some people were concerned that this year’s festival was going to be defined as the year of the wrinkly rockers.”

