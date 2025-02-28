Creamfields 2025: ANYMA, David Guetta, Four Tet and more announced as this year’s line-up revealed
- Creamfields have announced 44 acts set to perform at this year’s festival.
- Alongside the already announced ANYMA, Martin Garrix and David Guetta, Chase & Status and Four Tet are among the new artists revealed.
- Here’s the current list of acts for Creamfields 2025 and how you can still get tickets to the biggest dance party this summer.
The 2025 edition of Creamfields is set to be a game-changer for dance music fans, boasting an ambitious production and now 44 acts confirmed to be performing in Cheshire this year.
With the likes of ANYMA and David Guetta having been confirmed before this larger announced, Creamfields have confirmed that Sonny Fodera, Martin Garrix, Chase & Status, Eric Prydz and Camelphat are among the 44 names set to take over Daresbury Estate this August Bank Holiday.
But scrolling through the list, one rumour that was floating around online has now been confirmed: after speculation that Four Tet could make their return to the live circuit, the influential IDM master is set to perform at this year’s Creamfields event - so expect extended, hypnotic mixes that range from ambient soundscapes to club-ready beats.
Creamfields promises also many more acts, according to their Instagram post, which also handily shows what days the artists are currently scheduled to perform, if a weekend camping ticket is out the question.
Creamfields 2025 - current line-up
- ANYMA (UK Exclusive)
- David Guetta (UK Exclusive)
- Chase & Status
- Martin Garrix
- Hardwell
- Sonny Fodera (Northern Festival Exclusive)
- Amelie Lens
- Ewan McVicar
- Patrick Topping
- Jamie Jones
- Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ Set
- Camelphat
- Hannah Laing
- Eric Prydz
- Josh Baker
- Ben Hemsley
- Adam Beyer
- Fisher
- Oliver Heldens
- Gorgon City
- Fatboy Slim
- Boris Brejcha
- Solardo
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Andy C
- Billy Gillies
- Blk
- Azyr
- Horsegiirl
- Ben Nicky
- Fantasm
- Alisha
- Darren Styles
- Aly & Fila
- Eats Everything
- Dom Dolla
- Chloé Robinson
- Miss Monique
- Alex Farell
- Marco Carola
- Sam Divine
- Duke Dumont
- Four Tet
- Sub Focus
Are there tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?
There are a range of Creamfields 2025 ticket and camping options available. Festivalgoers can choose from day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, or opt for weekend camping passes, available in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day options along with VIP packages and add ons.
For more information or to pick up tickets, head on over to Ticketmaster UK.
Looking for more festivals around the United Kingdom to attend this year? Check out our ongoing coverage of the major UK festivals taking place over the next 12 months.
