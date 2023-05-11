The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, followed by nationwide ceremonial and celebratory events across the Coronation weekend.

From April 17 to May 16, people can enjoy the ‘Coronation Town Trail’ in town. The trivia trail about the King and the Coronation includes trivia answers on boards and ten posters scattered around the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post box in the Daventry Market Square was given a royal dress-up and decorated with a Coronation-themed topper. The stunning crocheted topper was made by crafters who regularly attend DTC’s monthly ‘Knit & Crochet’ events at Daventry Museum.

‘Coronation Town Trail’ sign poster on board in the town centre.

Most Popular

On Saturday, April 29, the Daventry Mayor, Councillor Malcolm Ogle, and over 90 visitors attended the free ‘Coronation Crafts’ workshop at Daventry Museum. People made paper crowns, Royal Guard soldiers, and pom-pom garlands. Families enjoyed a ‘Crown Jewels Hunt’ around the museum, royal-inspired colouring sheets, and a portrait photoshoot with a throne, sceptre, orb, and robes.

Danetre Ukulele Orchestra attended Daventry Town Market on Friday, May 5, to serenade shoppers with traditional British songs. The nostalgic tunes were enjoyed by passers-by who were toe-tapping, swaying, and singing along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Undeterred by the weather, residents joined DTC and Southbrook Community Centre on Monday, May 8, for a general litter pick and tidy-up on the Southbrook estate. Many volunteers gathered for ‘The Big Help Out’ day of service. The team filled several bags of rubbish, which were later disposed of by West Northants NORSE. Younger volunteers received an official certificate from James Saunders Watson, the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

“It was fantastic to have a series of Coronation celebrations in Daventry throughout the past few weeks and see our beautiful businesses and retailers adorn the town in red, white, and blue decorations. The response was tremendous; all events were well attended. I hope all residents had an enjoyable weekend however it was celebrated,” said Daventry Town Mayor, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, after the Coronation weekend.

Families enjoying a free ‘Coronation Crafts’ workshop at Daventry Museum.

DTC expressed gratitude to the residents and visitors who participated in their events and helped to celebrate the royal-themed festivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danetre Ukulele Orchestra playing in Daventry Town Market.