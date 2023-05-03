News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Celebrating the Coronation with new Daventry Museum display

Join Daventry Museum to celebrate the Coronation with a new exhibition and fun activities.

By Catalina Constantin
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:19 BST

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Daventry Museum has put on a display to mark the occasion.

Visitors can learn more about the life of King Charles III and past monarchs through the exhibits, which will be on display until this Friday, May 5.

Young visitors can take part in a ‘Crown Jewel Scavenger Hunt’ around the museum and get creative with lots of colouring sheets.

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, with museum volunteers, Joan Collins and Helen Schultheiss, at the museum's open day.Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, with museum volunteers, Joan Collins and Helen Schultheiss, at the museum's open day.
Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Malcolm Ogle, with museum volunteers, Joan Collins and Helen Schultheiss, at the museum's open day.
Most Popular

    On Saturday, April 29, the museum held a special open day and hosted free Coronation-themed craft activities with the assistance of the Daventry Town Council.

    Just under 100 visitors took part in making jewelled paper crowns, King’s Guard Soldiers, and pom-pom garlands.

    The museum has been given a royal makeover from the Pen Pals at Caring Kindergartens, Daventry. Their handmade Coronation decorations are proudly on display and include a crown collage, a King Charles III stamp, and some colourful bunting.

    To add to the festivities, Daventry Museum brought back the Union Jack collage made last year, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, for a well-deserved second showing.

    Coronation display at Daventry Museum.Coronation display at Daventry Museum.
    Coronation display at Daventry Museum.

    Daventry Museum is operated by the Daventry Town Council and is free to visit.

    The opening hours are from Tuesday to Friday between 9.30am and 1.30pm, and the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm.

    Daventry Museum will be closed on Saturday, May 6, to enable the volunteers and visitors to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and the Queen Consort.

    Crown making activity at Daventry Museum.Crown making activity at Daventry Museum.
    Crown making activity at Daventry Museum.
    Caring Kindergartens Coronation bunting above the museum information boards.Caring Kindergartens Coronation bunting above the museum information boards.
    Caring Kindergartens Coronation bunting above the museum information boards.
    Soldier making activity at Daventry Museum.Soldier making activity at Daventry Museum.
    Soldier making activity at Daventry Museum.
    Coronation colouring activity and crown jewel scavenger hunt at Daventry Museum.Coronation colouring activity and crown jewel scavenger hunt at Daventry Museum.
    Coronation colouring activity and crown jewel scavenger hunt at Daventry Museum.
    Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIDaventry