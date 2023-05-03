Celebrating the Coronation with new Daventry Museum display
Join Daventry Museum to celebrate the Coronation with a new exhibition and fun activities.
To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Daventry Museum has put on a display to mark the occasion.
Visitors can learn more about the life of King Charles III and past monarchs through the exhibits, which will be on display until this Friday, May 5.
Young visitors can take part in a ‘Crown Jewel Scavenger Hunt’ around the museum and get creative with lots of colouring sheets.
On Saturday, April 29, the museum held a special open day and hosted free Coronation-themed craft activities with the assistance of the Daventry Town Council.
Just under 100 visitors took part in making jewelled paper crowns, King’s Guard Soldiers, and pom-pom garlands.
The museum has been given a royal makeover from the Pen Pals at Caring Kindergartens, Daventry. Their handmade Coronation decorations are proudly on display and include a crown collage, a King Charles III stamp, and some colourful bunting.
To add to the festivities, Daventry Museum brought back the Union Jack collage made last year, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, for a well-deserved second showing.
Daventry Museum is operated by the Daventry Town Council and is free to visit.
The opening hours are from Tuesday to Friday between 9.30am and 1.30pm, and the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm.
Daventry Museum will be closed on Saturday, May 6, to enable the volunteers and visitors to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and the Queen Consort.
