£3M mid-century Hollywood inspired retreat with spectacular sea views up for grabs in Omaze draw
An incredible five-bedroom house, worth over £3M, and elevated above a gorgeous sandy coastline, among acres of National Trust woodland, is up for grabs in an Omaze prize draw.
The stylish retreat has a heated pool, an expansive outdoor lounge, a firepit and a cinema room.
Wirral Omaze house draw: Location
The mid-century Hollywood inspired property is located in Caldy, on the Wirral Peninsula. The affluent village is popular with celebrities, particularly footballers, and is around half an hour from the fun-filled city of Liverpool. Tranquil Caldy Beach is a short walk from the fully-furnished home, with its floor-to-ceiling glass facade offers spectacular views of the Dee Estuary and Irish Sea.
Wirral Omaze house draw: Value
On winning the home, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay. You will be free to move in, rent out, or sell-up - with the property having an estimated long-term income of £8,000 per month.
Wirral Omaze house draw: Cash prize
The winner will also receive a huge cash prize of £250,000 to help them settle in.