Watch police raid the £250,000 cannabis factory after using a chainsaw to cut through metal rollers at a town centre property.

Officers in Thorne acted on local intelligence to raid a commercial premises, leading to the discovery of a £250,000 drugs factory.

On Friday morning (Nov 22), officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a two-floor property in Thorne town centre.

After using a chainsaw to cut through two metal roller shutters, they found a huge £250,000 cannabis cultivation inside the premises.

Inside they found a £250,000 cannabis factory | South Yorkshire Police

There were around 235 plants in total, as well as a drying room which contained around £20,000 worth of cannabis.

The premises was divided into eight growing rooms spread across two floors, with a living quarter consisting of a single bed, toiletries, a stove for cooking and a well-stocked fridge.

One man who was seen exiting through the roof of the premises during the raid was quickly detained and arrested by officers.

He has since been charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "This was a significant cannabis cultivation and evidence shows these grows are linked to organised crime groups who have absolutely no place in our society.

"They are responsible for spreading fear, violence and terror in our communities, and by disrupting their supply of drugs, which funds further criminal activities, we can limit their influence and dismantle their operations.

"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.

"That is another reason why we need people to keep reporting any suspicions they have around cannabis grows to police so we can act and deliver justice."