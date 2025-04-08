Sanderson feels future is bright for Logan as Saints forward signs for Sale

Reuben Logan (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sale Sharks have confirmed the signing of Saints back row forward Reuben Logan, who will join ahead of next season.

The Scotland U20s player has signed a two-year contract to join Alex Sanderson’s squad.

Logan, who can play anywhere across the back row, joined Saints in March 2023 from the Midlands Central Academy, the body run by the RFU that was set up following the demise of Wasps. He had played his junior rugby at Wasps.

His Saints debut came in a win over Cambridge in last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, while his only other appearance for the club came in the same competition when he started at No.8 against Nottingham last November.

Logan played alongside several of his future Sharks team-mates for England at Under-18 level but switched allegiances to Scotland for the 2025 U20s Six Nations, starting every game at No.8.

After returning from international duty, the 19-year-old has been playing for Championship side Cambridge, making two appearances, in defeats against Hartpury and Cornish Pirates.

And Logan said: “This is a great opportunity for me to play with and learn from some fantastic coaches and players – like the Curry brothers – who play in my position.

“Sale have a young squad and I know a lot of the lads from playing international rugby. I know they’re all getting chances to play in the first team and that’s really exciting for me.

“I’m a physical ball carrier with the ability to create space and get the team on the front foot, and I think my style suits the team really well.”

Sale director of rugby Sanderson said: “Reuben is one of those who was without a club after the demise of Wasps. He found himself at Northampton but for whatever reason, didn’t see a path to the first team there.

“Given our style of play and his physical attributes, there’s a really bright future for him here if he keeps improving.

"He’s 120kg and he’s a physical specimen but he used to be a winger so he’s got wicked feet too.

"He can add to our game in terms of our power and we can help him develop his skills and his game.

“He’s good mates with Tom Burrow and some of the other Under-20s lads, and as that young group develop and come through and make the first-team shirts their own, he can be a part of that. It’s so exciting to see them all come through together because I think you learn the most from your peers.

“His mum (Gabby) is doing Match of the Day so she’s in Manchester a lot, so his support base won’t be too far away.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing what Reuben can do.”