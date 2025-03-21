Northants ace Zaib declares ‘hard work starts here’ after he receives deserved Hundred call

Northants all-rounder Saif Zaib

Saif Zaib is delighted his all-round efforts for Northants in recent years have been recognised with selection for Welsh Fire in The Hundred later this summer - but the exciting all-rounder says it is just the beginning, declaring 'the hard work starts here'.

Zaib was one of Fire coach and Northants legend Mike Hussey's picks for The Hundred which will be played in August, and it is a tournament that will give the 26-year-old a great chance to show what he is all about on the world stage.

Just a glance at the list of his team-mates will be enough to have Zaib smiling, as he will be turning out for the Cardiff franchise alongside the likes of Australian run machine Steve Smith as well as England pair Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

He will then be squaring up and challenging himself against some of the biggest names in world cricket, and his selection is a deserved reward for his performances in all formats for Northants in the past few seasons.

But Zaib wants to ensure his Hundred selection is just the next step on what he is hoping will be a glittering cricket career, with Northants and beyond.

And he knows that before he heads off to The Hundred, he has important business on his plate for Northants in the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast.

"I have been working hard for the past few years, and it is nice to see a bit of recognition, especially in The Hundred, but for me the hard work starts now," said Zaib, who was named player of the tournament in the Nepal T20 over the winter.

"I have signed a new contract for the County, and I want to make sure I give my all over the next three years and hopefully beyond that as well.

"The hard work starts now because I am trying to push for higher honours, and to try and win trophies for the County and to really try and make my mark."

Like the rest of the Northants squad, Zaib has been getting to know new head coach Darren Lehmann over the past month or so.

The former Australia player and head coach has taken the reins from John Sadler, who was dismissed after the Steelbacks' Blast quarter-final loss to Somerset in September, and it is fair to say Zaib has been impressed by the new man at the helm.

And he is looking forward to picking the brains of a fellow leftie all-rounder.

Asked about Lehmann's impact, Zaib admitted: "He has already inspired me, and he has only been here for a few weeks.

"Just talking to him about his knowledge of the game, talking to him about how he thinks about the game, and he is probably the best in the business.

"So for somebody like myself, being a left-handed batter and left-arm bowler he is probably one of the best to have played the game to be honest.

"Any little thing that he gives me, I can definitely take that and it will hopefully bleed into this season and next season."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short