Former skipper Rossington leaves Northants and heads to Essex on loan

Adam Rossington has left Northants and joined Essex on loan for the 2022 season

The 28-year-old has been captain of the red ball team for the past two-and-a-half years, but was replaced in that role on the eve of the new season, which starts on Thursday.

Head coach John Sadler has appointed Ricardo Vasconcelos as the skipper for the club's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign, and that has led to Rossington's departure.

He joins Northants' Division One rivals Essex, but will not be allowed to play in any matches between the clubs, in any competition.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington's contract at Northants expires at the end of 2022.

“It’s disappointing Adam doesn’t see his future with Northamptonshire, but everyone at the club truly wishes him well for the future," said chief executive Ray Payne.

"We thank him for his fantastic service over the past eight years and as captain most recently.”

Rossington, who joined the club in the summer of 2014, took over from Alex Wakely as captain midway through the 2019 campaign.

He played a major role in turning the fortunes of the club around, so much so that the County rose from the foot of the table to finish second and claim promotion to the top flight.

But now will not be in charge when the reward for that promotion is claimed this summer.

“Adam did a brilliant job as captain after taking over in difficult circumstances in 2019, and the Cricket Committee had Adam as a central part of our plans moving forward," added Payne.

“Conversations around keeping him here had been ongoing since the end of last season, so it’s a shame he won’t be with the squad as they take that place in division one.”

Rossington initially joined Northants on loan from Middlesex midway through the 2014 season, and signed for the club on a permanent basis the following winter.